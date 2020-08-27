Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nobel Prize-winning Belarus author calls on Russia to push Lukashenko to talk

At the suggestion of the Coordination Council, residents had also formed long queues in several parts of the capital to sign a petition demanding the resignation of lawmakers in a parliament that remains outwardly loyal to Lukashenko. Rights groups said Belarusian police had rounded up dozens of protesters heading home from peaceful demonstrations on Tuesday after days in which the authorities exercised comparative restraint towards anti-government rallies.

Reuters | Minsk | Updated: 27-08-2020 01:22 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 01:02 IST
Nobel Prize-winning Belarus author calls on Russia to push Lukashenko to talk
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Belarus's most celebrated writer called on Russia on Wednesday to help persuade President Alexander Lukashenko to negotiate, as she arrived for questioning in a criminal case accusing an opposition body of an illegal attempt to seize power. "Now Lukashenko speaks only to Putin. We need him to speak to the people," Svetlana Alexievich, winner of the 2015 Nobel Prize for Literature, told reporters outside the Investigative Committee, where she appeared for questioning.

"Maybe the world can help us so that Lukashenko will negotiate with somebody," she said. "We need the world to help, and maybe Russia." She emerged after a short time and said she had invoked her right not to testify against herself. She said there was no basis for the investigation, adding: "The more we stay together, the stronger we will be, and the greater chance we will have of making the authorities talk to us."

Alexievich is one of dozens of public figures who formed the opposition Coordination Council last week, with the stated aim of negotiating a peaceful transition of power after an election the opposition says was rigged. Lukashenko called it an attempt to seize power illegally. Two of its leaders were jailed on Tuesday.

At least 20 people were detained as police cleared Minsk's Independence Square of hundreds of protesters on Wednesday evening, a Reuters witness said. Local media also reported detentions elsewhere in Minsk and the city of Brest. At the suggestion of the Coordination Council, residents had also formed long queues in several parts of the capital to sign a petition demanding the resignation of lawmakers in a parliament that remains outwardly loyal to Lukashenko.

Rights groups said Belarusian police had rounded up dozens of protesters heading home from peaceful demonstrations on Tuesday after days in which the authorities exercised comparative restraint towards anti-government rallies. Lukashenko has faced more than two weeks of mass demonstrations against his 26-year-old rule since the election, which official results say he won with 80 percent of the vote. He denies electoral fraud and says the protests are funded from abroad.

Although Lukashenko has called the protesters "rats" and said he has given the order to clear them from the streets, police had been comparatively restrained in recent days, apparently wary of a crackdown that would add to public anger. BEATINGS

In the early days of the protests, police beat demonstrators and many of those who were arrested emerged with heavy bruises and said they had been abused in detention. In her comments before questioning, Alexievich deplored that violence. "For God's sake let there not be blood spilled," she said. "What we saw the first three days, when they turned people into meat, that is from last century."

Rights group Spring listed more than 30 people it said had been arrested on Tuesday. In one typical account, a man wearing a red-and-white opposition flag on his shoulder was walking with his wife and young son, when an unmarked car pulled up, the group said. Two men in plain clothes jumped out, pushed the woman and child away, shoved the man into the car and drove off. The Interior Ministry said police had detained 51 people for administrative violations after unsanctioned rallies on Tuesday. It typically reports dozens of such arrests per day.

Belarus has the closest cultural, economic and political ties to Russia of any former Soviet state. Russia has signaled its support for Lukashenko, including sending journalists to staff state television after workers quit in protest against what they described as orders to broadcast propaganda. But it remains to be seen how long the Kremlin will stick by Lukashenko if his authority continues to ebb away. He has long had a difficult personal relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

A Russian government plane which is used to carry senior government officials, including the head of the FSB security service, landed in Minsk on Wednesday, flight tracking data showed. This was its second such flight in just over a week. Reuters could not determine who was aboard.

TRENDING

ASUS Zenfone 7, 7 Pro launched with 90Hz AMOLED display; price starts at USD750

Government to fund upgrading of seven high-tech recycling plants

Meridian Energy launches Green Finance Programme

Kenya: Students writes open letter to Kenyatta demanding reopening of universities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pence to make economic pitch at RNC as Trump wades into Wisconsin protests

Vice President Mike Pence was set to make an economic pitch to re-elect President Donald Trump at the Republican National Convention on Wednesday while his boss waded into the latest flare-up of unrest over the police shooting of a Black ma...

Two brothers hang themselves in Chandni Chowk area

Two brothers allegedly died by suicide in Chandni Chowk area of Delhi on Wednesday. According to the police, the brothers aged 47 and 42 committed suicide by hanging around 3 pm.Deputy Commissioner of Police North Monika Bhardwaj said they ...

ABVP activists detained for protesting against Dalit woman's rape, let off

Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad ABVP activists were arrested on Wednesday after they staged a protest in front of the Hyderabad Police Commissionerate demanding an investigation into a Dalit woman rape case. P Viswa Prasad, Deputy Commis...

Egypt to prosecute some 54 million who boycotted Senate vote

Egypts election commission said Wednesday it would refer to prosecutors about 54 million people who did not vote in elections earlier this month for two-thirds of the Senate, the upper and mainly powerless chamber of the countrys Parliament...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020