Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fired White House lawyer alleges retaliation by Trump - Democratic lawmakers

A former White House lawyer contends he was fired for reporting concerns about President Donald Trump’s efforts to have Ukraine investigate Democratic rival Joe Biden and about alleged legal and ethical breaches by Trump's national security adviser, Democratic lawmakers said on Wednesday. Army Lieutenant Colonel Yevgeny Vindman filed an Aug. 18 complaint making the allegations with the Pentagon watchdog, the chairs of three U.S. House of Representatives committees said in a letter to acting Pentagon Inspector General Sean O'Donnell.

Reuters | Updated: 27-08-2020 03:33 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 03:33 IST
Fired White House lawyer alleges retaliation by Trump - Democratic lawmakers

A former White House lawyer contends he was fired for reporting concerns about President Donald Trump’s efforts to have Ukraine investigate Democratic rival Joe Biden and about alleged legal and ethical breaches by Trump's national security adviser, Democratic lawmakers said on Wednesday.

Army Lieutenant Colonel Yevgeny Vindman filed an Aug. 18 complaint making the allegations with the Pentagon watchdog, the chairs of three U.S. House of Representatives committees said in a letter to acting Pentagon Inspector General Sean O'Donnell. The lawmakers said Vindman also alleged National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien and National Security Council Chief of Staff Alex Gray misused government resources, excluded women from meetings, and made sexist and demeaning remarks to female NSC staffers.

They urged O'Donnell to investigate whether Trump fired Vindman as deputy National Security Council legal adviser in retaliation for filing confidential reports with his superiors containing his allegations. The White House and NSC did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Dwrena Allen, a spokeswoman for O'Donnell, said his office "has the letter and is reviewing the request."

O’Donnell also should investigate whether Trump and his aides fired Vindman's twin brother, Alexander Vindman, in retaliation for testifying in House proceedings that led to Trump’s impeachment for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress last year, the lawmakers said. Alexander Vindman, then the top NSC expert on Ukraine and an Army lieutenant colonel, served at the White House at the same time as his twin, an Army lawyer. Trump fired both in February and Alexander Vindman retired from the Army.

The Democratic-led House found that Trump pressed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to investigate Biden, a former vice president and Trump's opponent in the Nov. 3 election, and his son, Hunter, over unproven conspiracy theories. Trump denied the charges. The Republican-controlled Senate in January acquitted the president without a trial.

Yevgeny Vindman's complaint disclosed for the first time that he raised “reasonable and good faith” concerns in a “protected disclosure” to his superiors about a July 25, 2019, phone call Trump had with Zelenskiy. (Additional reporting by Mark Hosenball; Editing by Mary Milliken and Howard Goller)

TRENDING

ASUS Zenfone 7, 7 Pro launched with 90Hz AMOLED display; price starts at USD750

Government to fund upgrading of seven high-tech recycling plants

Kenya: Students writes open letter to Kenyatta demanding reopening of universities

Meridian Energy launches Green Finance Programme

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Abbott wins U.S. approval for rapid COVID-19 test

Abbott Laboratories said on Wednesday it won U.S. marketing approval for a COVID-19 portable test that can deliver results within 15 minutes. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted the approval under its emergency use authorization p...

UK will pay low-income residents to self-isolate because of COVID-19

Britain will pay low-income residents to self-isolate if they have confirmed or suspected coronavirus as the government steps up measures to keep the virus under control. The new policy comes after opposition politicians called on the gover...

FACTBOX-Land of Heroes: Quotes from third day of Republican National Convention

Vice President Mike Pence was set to make an economic pitch to re-elect U.S. President Donald Trump at the Republican National Convention on Wednesday, most of which has been pre-recorded due to the coronavirus pandemic.The following excerp...

Telangana CM instructs officials to speed up appointments of Vice-Chancellors

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has instructed the officials concerned to speed up the process of appointing Vice-Chancellors of universities. As per a release of Chief Ministers Office CMO, Rao said that already the appointme...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020