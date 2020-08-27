Congress constitutes 5-member committee to formulate party's stand on ordinances by Centre
ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-08-2020 08:40 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 08:40 IST
Congress has constituted a 5-member committee to discuss and formulate the party's stand on key ordinances promulgated by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central Government. Former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram, Digvijaya Singh, Jairam Ramesh, Amar Singh and Gaurav Gogoi will be members of the Committee.
Ramesh has been appointed as the convenor of the committee. "Congress interim President has constituted a five-member committee to discuss and formulate the party's stand on key ordinances promulgated by the Central government," according to a release signed by party General Secretary KC Venugopal dated August 26. (ANI)