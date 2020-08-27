Left Menu
Stalin writes to CMs of Andhra, Telangana, Kerala, Odisha to approach SC for postponement of NEET, JEE exams

DMK President MK Stalin has written a letter to chief ministers of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala and Odisha to approach Supreme Court for postponement the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) and the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) exams due to coronavirus pandemic.

DMK President MK Stalin (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

DMK President MK Stalin has written a letter to chief ministers of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala and Odisha to approach Supreme Court for postponement the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) and the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) exams due to coronavirus pandemic. The letter said that the decision had been taken to postpone the examination in June 2020 mainly because the conditions were not conducive and there was hope that normality will return in a few months.

It said that the severity of the crisis has worsened across the country and not just pandemic, the country has witnessed floods and landslides which cut off most of rural and hilly areas from the mainland. "In the light of the severe difficulties, keeping the well-being and future of students in mind, I sincerely request you to join in solidarity with the states and approach the Supreme court on postponement of NEET and JEE exams for the greater good, as our united stand can help the voices of the students and parents across the country," the letter said.

It said that Chief Ministers of West Bengal, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, Punjab, Chhattisgarh and Puducherry are planning to move the Supreme Court against the Centre challenging its decision to conduct NEET and JEE examinations. Stalin also said public transport system has not yet resumed in most states.

"Railways and air travel cannot be used by majority of candidates and a lot of uncertainty persists in reaching the allotted exam centres," he said. The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) (Main) and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) (UG) exams are scheduled to be held next month.

