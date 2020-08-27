African Development Bank re-elects Akinwumi Adesina as president

African Development Bank re-elects Akinwumi Adesina as presidentReuters | Updated: 27-08-2020 19:16 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 19:16 IST
The African Development Bank (AfDB) said on Thursday its board had re-elected Akinwumi Adesina for a second five-year term as AfDB president.
The Abidjan-based bank conducted the vote to reappoint Adesina during its annual meeting on Thursday, which is being held via video link. Adesina, who was running unopposed, gained 100% of votes cast, the bank said in a statement.
His reappointment comes after the bank's ethics committee and an independent panel investigated whistleblowers' allegations he had abused his office and cleared him of all wrongdoing in July.
- READ MORE ON:
- African Development Bank
- Abidjan
- COVID-19