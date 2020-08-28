Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump to attack Biden as U.S. struggles with coronavirus and protests

Trailing in national opinion polls less than 10 weeks before the Nov. 3 election, Trump will accept his party's nomination on the Republican National Convention's final night with a speech asserting that a Biden victory would only worsen the crises besieging the country. "At no time before have voters faced a clearer choice between two parties, two visions, two philosophies, or two agendas," Trump was expected to say, according to excerpts provided to Reuters ahead of the evening.

Reuters | Updated: 28-08-2020 06:01 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 06:01 IST
Trump to attack Biden as U.S. struggles with coronavirus and protests

President Donald Trump prepared to attack Democratic rival Joe Biden in front of a large crowd on the South Lawn of the White House on Thursday, as the United States struggles to address the coronavirus pandemic and a wave of anti-racism protests. Trailing in national opinion polls less than 10 weeks before the Nov. 3 election, Trump will accept his party's nomination on the Republican National Convention's final night with a speech asserting that a Biden victory would only worsen the crises besieging the country.

"At no time before have voters faced a clearer choice between two parties, two visions, two philosophies, or two agendas," Trump was expected to say, according to excerpts provided to Reuters ahead of the evening. "We have spent the last four years reversing the damage Joe Biden inflicted over the last 47 years," he would say, referring to Biden's career as a U.S. senator and vice president.

Though an incumbent seeking a second four-year term, Trump remains a self-styled outsider, an approach that won him the White House, his first elected office, in 2016 on a promise to end the crime and violence he said was afflicting the country. His convention's first three nights have focused heavily on trying to convince Americans that Democrats, not the Trump administration, are to blame for the racial strife convulsing U.S. cities.

At a fundraiser on Thursday, Biden, 77, accused Trump, 74 of using the specter of violence as a "political strategy," rather than actually aiming to address it. Democrats formally nominated Biden at a convention last week. "Donald Trump keeps saying it won't be safe in Joe Biden's America," he said. "Their proof? The violence you're seeing is in Donald Trump's administration, Donald Trump's America. Did they forget who's president?"

Trump's decision to speak from the White House to an expected crowd of more than 1,000 has drawn criticism that he is using the official residence for partisan purposes and ignoring the risk of coronavirus transmission. Hours before Trump's speech, a large crowd assembled in white chairs, with little evidence of social distancing or face masks, despite health experts' recommendations. The coronavirus prompted both political parties to scale back their conventions and make events mostly virtual.

The Trump campaign said it had taken appropriate health precautions. NATION UNDER SIEGE

More than 180,000 people have died in the United States from the coronavirus - more than any other country, according to a Reuters tally - amid a fresh wave of protests over the latest high-profile police shooting of a Black American. In Kenosha, Wisconsin, relative calm returned after three nights of civil strife ending on Tuesday - including arson, vandalism and deadly shootings - sparked by a police shooting that paralyzed a Black man.

Trump, a former New York real estate developer, is seeking to turn around a re-election campaign that has been largely overshadowed by a health crisis that has put millions of Americans out of work. While his approval rating among Republican voters remains high, dissent is mounting within the party. In three open letters being published on Thursday and Friday, Biden won endorsements from more than 160 people who worked for Republican former President George W. Bush or for past Republican presidential candidates Mitt Romney and John McCain, the New York Times and Politico reported.

Earlier this week, 27 former Republican lawmakers endorsed Biden while the Lincoln Project, among the most prominent Republican-backed groups opposing Trump, said a former Republican Party head had joined it as a senior adviser. FIREWORKS SPECTACLE

Trump, a former reality television host, and his advisers have set up his speech with a producer's eye. His use of the White House as his backdrop has irked critics who say holding a political event there is a potential violation of the law. Fireworks were expected over Washington's nearby monuments at the conclusion of Trump's speech.

The Republican convention has attracted fewer television viewers than its Democratic counterpart on two of its three nights so far, including on Wednesday, according to early Nielsen Media Research. A total of 17.3 million people watched the third night of the mostly virtual Republican National Convention on Wednesday, according to Nielsen, fewer than the 22.8 million viewers for the third night of last week's Democratic convention.

Democrats have criticized Trump's aggressive response to demonstrations sparked by the May 25 Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd, a Black man. On Wednesday, Trump said he was sending federal law enforcement and the National Guard to Kenosha, Wisconsin, after violent protests there following the police shooting of a Black man, Jacob Blake, in the back.

Trump kicked off the week on Monday by accusing Democrats of seeking to steal the election by advocating for mail-in voting. His previous high-profile speeches have also emphasized grim themes, including his inaugural address in January 2017 that described "American carnage." Other speakers scheduled for Thursday included Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell; Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson; attorney Rudy Giuliani, a fierce critic of Biden and his son Hunter, and religious leader Franklin Graham.

TRENDING

Kenyan teachers to be treated for COVID-19 under scheme, says TSC

LG Velvet to launch in Latin America next month

Nigeria: Access Bank starts investigation over fire incident in Lagos branch

New Google program to help Thai small businesses learn digital skills

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

TikTok booms in Southeast Asia as it picks path through political minefields

At 19, Sandy Saputra is big on TikTok Indonesia. Within a year, hes leapt from quiet, small-town life to star influencer status as more than 10.5 million followers lap up his toothy grin in dancing, pranking and lip-synching videos on the b...

COLUMN-Disease X and rethinking the future of cities: Kemp

The COVID-19 pandemic has exposed the vulnerability of densely populated cities with crowded accommodation and public transportation systems to the transmission of airborne viruses. Even if an effective vaccine can be deployed, the outbreak...

Young Hong Kong democracy protester says he was beaten by prison guards

A 21-year-old man told Reuters he was beaten and humiliated by guards in a Hong Kong prison during his sentence for possessing a Molotov cocktail at an anti-government protest in October.Roy Cheung said guards routinely slapped him, hit him...

U.S. appeals court lifts block on federal execution

A U.S. appeals court on Thursday paved the way for the fifth federal execution this year by tossing out a ruling that said the Justice Departments new lethal injection protocol violated drug safety laws. In a brief order, a three-judge pane...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020