Trump promises tariffs on companies that leave U.S. to create jobs overseas
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday that if he was re-elected, his administration would impose tariffs on any company that leaves the United States to create jobs elsewhere. "We will impose tariffs on any company that leaves America to produce jobs overseas," Trump said in his acceptance speech at the Republican National Convention.Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 28-08-2020 08:49 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 08:49 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday that if he was re-elected, his administration would impose tariffs on any company that leaves the United States to create jobs elsewhere.
"We will impose tariffs on any company that leaves America to produce jobs overseas," Trump said in his acceptance speech at the Republican National Convention. "We'll make sure our companies and jobs stay in our country, as I've already been doing. Joe Biden's agenda is Made in China. My agenda is Made in the USA."
- READ MORE ON:
- Donald Trump
- Joe Biden
- China
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
Donald Trump's younger brother passes away
Robert Trump, younger brother of President Donald Trump, dies in New York hospital
Donald Trump Jr wishes India on Independence Day
Joe Biden secures Democratic presidential nomination to challenge Donald Trump
Donald Trump 'wrong' president for US, says former first lady Michelle Obama