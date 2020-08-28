Left Menu
FACTBOX-Tokyo residents react to PM Abe's resignation

REIJI IWATA, 24, ACTOR "I think he's been working the whole time, and we've also had the coronavirus pandemic. He's faced various criticism, I think, but he's worked hard for the country so I feel kind of sad that he's resigning."

Reuters | Updated: 28-08-2020 13:54 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 13:54 IST
FACTBOX-Tokyo residents react to PM Abe's resignation

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, the nation's longest serving premier, said on Friday plans to resign, citing a worsening health problem. Here are the reactions of some people on the streets of Tokyo.

NAOHITO KOJIMA, 55, BROKERAGE EMPLOYEE "I think he worked hard. As head of the ruling party, he worked hard on Abenomics for eight years. There were various problems, but if someone else had been leader, it's questionable whether they could have maintained a stable government for as long as he did.

"He had various diplomatic negotiations overseas and there were pros and cons, but I think there were many merits.

"I think he's been working the whole time, and we've also had the coronavirus pandemic. He's faced various criticism, I think, but he's worked hard for the country so I feel kind of sad that he's resigning."

