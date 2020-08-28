Left Menu
Development News Edition

Daylong Punjab Assembly session begins under COVID-19 shadow

On Thursday, the chief minister and Speaker Rana K P Singh had appealed to all the legislators, who had come in contact with COVID-positive MLAs, to avoid attending the daylong Assembly session. In the House, one member per bench is allowed to sit in order to maintain social distancing.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 28-08-2020 14:25 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 14:11 IST
Daylong Punjab Assembly session begins under COVID-19 shadow
File photo Image Credit: ANI

The Punjab Assembly, which met under the shadow of the coronavirus pandemic here on Friday, paid tributes to the soldiers killed in Ladakh's Galwan valley, the COVID warriors and Olympian Balbir Singh Senior. The 12th session of the 15th Punjab Assembly began at 11 am with strict protocols in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thirty MLAs in the state, including four ministers, have tested positive for the coronavirus. Chief Minister Amarinder Singh led the Assembly in paying tributes to 28 eminent personalities, including freedom fighters who passed away since the last session of the House.

The Assembly paid its last respects to former MP Gurdas Singh Badal, Harminder Kaur (parents of state Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal), former MLA Chatin Singh Samao, former state minister Hari Singh Zira and Justice (retd) Satpal Bangar. The members of the House also paid rich tributes to legendary field hockey player and Olympian Balbir Singh Senior and Hazoori Ragi Bhai Nirmal Singh Khalsa.

The House also remembered freedom fighters Sucha Singh and Piara Singh, among others. It also paid homage to those who fell prey to the pandemic.

On the request of Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu, the frontline COVID warriors, who sacrificed their lives fighting against the pandemic while going beyond the call of their duty, were also added to the list. A two-minute silence was observed in the memory of the departed souls during the obituary references.

Meanwhile, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) legislators were not present in the House. "Murder of democracy by Cong govt. Now police force posted outside SAD MLAs' houses to prevent them from attending 1 hr assembly session. Such kind of oppression seen for first even though SAD announced it will act responsibly. We appeal to Governor, Pb to intervene & restore order," Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia said in a tweet.

Only five Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislators -- Kultar Singh Sandhwan, Baljinder Kaur, Aman Arora, Jai Kishan Rori and Baldev Singh -- were allowed to attend the session, a party member said. Earlier, some AAP MLAs, including Harpal Singh Cheema, Aman Arora, Meet Hayer and Sarabjit Kaur Manuke, reached the Assembly wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) kits.

Cheema, Hayer, Manuke and Baldev Singh held a protest outside the Assembly, alleging that despite their negative coronavirus test reports, they were not being allowed to attend the session. On Thursday, the chief minister and Speaker Rana K P Singh had appealed to all the legislators, who had come in contact with COVID-positive MLAs, to avoid attending the daylong Assembly session.

In the House, one member per bench is allowed to sit in order to maintain social distancing. For media coverage, special arrangements have been made at the Punjab Bhawan, where live streaming of the session is being provided.

TRENDING

Kenyan teachers to be treated for COVID-19 under scheme, says TSC

Nigeria: Access Bank starts investigation over fire incident in Lagos branch

LG Velvet to launch in Latin America next month

New Google program to help Thai small businesses learn digital skills

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 patient dies by suicide in UP's Moradabad

A 42-year-old coronavirus patient allegedly died by suicide at Teerthanker Mahaveer Medical College and Research Centre in Moradabad on Thursday, an official informed.Rajesh jumped from the sixth floor of the medical college. He was working...

Indonesian newspaper The Jakarta Post preparing for layoffs

Indonesias leading English-language newspaper, The Jakarta Post, is considering laying off its staff as it struggles with the pandemic, a spokesperson for the publications owner said Friday. Taufiq Rahman, the spokesperson of PT Bina Media ...

Protesters confront Rand Paul about Breonna Taylor after RNC

A crowd of protesters surrounded US Sen Rand Paul as he was leaving the White House following the Republican National Convention early Friday, shouting for the legislator from Kentucky to acknowledge the shooting of Breonna Taylor. Video po...

Rural demand to aid economic recovery but can't substitute for urban demand: Report

Rural demand can contribute towards recovery in the economy but cannot be a substitute for urban demand, according to a report. While the industrial and services sectors are still struggling to recover from the adverse impact of COVID-19, t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020