France's Macron to head to Beirut to pressure Lebanese political elite

France's Macron to head to Beirut to pressure Lebanese political eliteReuters | Paris | Updated: 28-08-2020 14:40 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 14:23 IST
French President Emmanuel Macron will head to Beirut next week to pressure local politicians into pressing ahead with the creation of a government that can implement urgent reforms, a French presidential official said on Friday.
"The president has said it he will not give up. He made a commitment to do what needs to be done and to apply the necessary pressure to put this programme in place," the official told reporters ahead of Macron's visit to Beirut next Monday and Tuesday.
The official added it was time for Lebanese political parties to temporarily step aside and ensure a government of change was put into place.
- READ MORE ON:
- Emmanuel Macron
- French
- Beirut
- Lebanese
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
French wine exports body 'regrets' U.S. move to maintain European tariffs
French golfer withdrawn from Celtic Classic as precaution
French government to help SMEs with $3.5 bln recovery plan -FinMin
Virus exposes economic, racial divide in French health care
French unemployment rate hits 37-year low as lockdown skews data