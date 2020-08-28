Left Menu
Trump to campaign in New Hampshire after convention speech at White House

Fresh from accepting the Republican nomination with a sweeping attack on Democratic rival Joe Biden, President Donald Trump travels to New Hampshire on Friday to bring his re-election argument to a state he hopes to flip to his column in November. His Republican Party's slimmed-down, four-day convention ended on Thursday night with a fireworks display over Washington's National Mall and a searing speech by Trump criticizing Biden and outlining an agenda for four more years in office.

Fresh from accepting the Republican nomination with a sweeping attack on Democratic rival Joe Biden, President Donald Trump travels to New Hampshire on Friday to bring his re-election argument to a state he hopes to flip to his column in November.

His Republican Party's slimmed-down, four-day convention ended on Thursday night with a fireworks display over Washington's National Mall and a searing speech by Trump criticizing Biden and outlining an agenda for four more years in office. "At no time before have voters faced a clearer choice between two parties, two visions, two philosophies, or two agendas," Trump told a crowd on the White House South Lawn.

"This election will decide whether we save the American dream, or whether we allow a socialist agenda to demolish our cherished destiny," Trump said. Biden fired back on Twitter: "When Donald Trump says tonight you won't be safe in Joe Biden's America, look around and ask yourself: How safe do you feel in Donald Trump's America?"

Trump narrowly lost New Hampshire to Democrat Hillary Clinton in 2016. He is trailing Biden, the 2020 Democratic presidential nominee and former vice president, in opinion polls in the state and nationwide ahead of the Nov. 3 election. The president, who has criticized Biden for campaigning mostly from his home in Delaware because of the coronavirus pandemic, intends to travel extensively in the coming months to boost momentum for his re-election bid.

Trump, to his chagrin, has not been holding his signature large rallies for most of the virus outbreak. A June rally at an indoor arena in Tulsa, Oklahoma, fizzled thanks to a non-capacity crowd. The area experienced an uptick in coronavirus cases in the period after the event. Trump had vowed to return to New Hampshire after he canceled a rally planned there in July over concerns about a tropical storm off the East Coast.

His speech on Friday, scheduled for 6 p.m., will be held in a hangar in Manchester and participants will be required to wear masks, the campaign said. BIDEN CAMPAIGN TRAVEL

Biden expects his in-person campaign travel to pick up after Labor Day on Sept. 7, telling lawyers at an online fundraising event on Thursday he was considering traveling to battleground states including Wisconsin, Minnesota, Pennsylvania and Arizona. “We're going to get out and meet people where it matters, not at irresponsible rallies or staged for TV to boost egos, but real people's communities, in real local businesses, in their lives," Biden said. "I'm going to keep everyone safe.”

Trump and his allies spent their convention arguing that he would restore "law and order" to the country following protests over racial injustice and revive the economy that has been ravaged by the coronavirus outbreak. Democrats this week continued blasting Trump for his handling of the pandemic.

Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris said during a speech on Thursday in Washington that the reality of the struggles America was facing during the pandemic were “completely absent” from the Republican convention. She vowed a Biden-Harris administration would establish a national plan to tackle the health and economic crises, something Democrats say Trump has failed to do.

