CM shied away from replying to charges raised in Assembly;Oppn

The Opposition Congress in Kerala on Friday charged Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan with shying away from responding to eight issues, including the gold smuggling case, raised by the party led UDF in the August 24 assembly session.

PTI | Kozhkode | Updated: 28-08-2020 18:00 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 18:00 IST
The Opposition Congress in Kerala on Friday charged Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan with shying away from responding to eight issues, including the gold smuggling case, raised by the party led UDF in the August 24 assembly session. "The Chief Minister shied away fromresponding to any of the eight allegations raised in the Assembly, but was ridiculing the entire house by speaking on irrelevant topics.

Instead of responding to questions raised, he was reading out a prepared speech for 3 hours and 45 minutes on various topics but relevant ones," Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Ramesh Chennithala told reporters here. Responding to this charge, tourism minister Kadakampally Surendran said in Thiruvananthapuram that the chief minister had replied to all questions raised by the Congress, but they had used abusive words while shouting slogans against him.

"The governmentdoes not have any issues with givingany reply. But they were not ready to listen to anything. Insteadthey resorted to sloganeering,using abusive words against the Chief Minister in the Assembly," he said.

The chief minister had said yesterday that he had repeatedly asked Opposition MLAs to listen to his reply, instead of shouting slogans. Vijayan had during his speech in the assembly, attacked Congress over their "anti-secular" stand.

The no confidence motion moved by the opposition Congress led UDF against the Left government was defeated by 87-40 votes on August 24. The opposition had also levelled several charges against the government, ranging from the smuggling of gold through diplomatic baggage of the UAE consulate and corruption in Life Mission project for building homes for the poor who lost their dwellings during last year's floods.

