Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Remnants of Hurricane Laura drench Arkansas as storm heads east

The remnants of Hurricane Laura were dousing Arkansas on Friday morning and due to bring rain to the East Coast over the weekend. Now a tropical depression, Laura had proved less damaging than feared, despite arriving in Louisiana this week as one of the most powerful hurricanes recorded in the United States. Leonard Cohen's estate slams Republicans' use of 'Hallelujah' as bid to politicize

The estate of Leonard Cohen said on Friday it was considering legal action over the use of the Canadian singer's "Hallelujah" at the Republican National Convention (RNC), calling it a brazen attempt to politicize the song. A recording of "Hallelujah" by Tori Kelly was played during a fireworks display on Thursday night that followed President Donald Trump's acceptance speech for the Republican nomination. Exclusive: Most U.S. states reject Trump administration's new COVID-19 testing guidance

A majority of U.S. states have rejected new Trump administration COVID-19 testing guidance in an extraordinary rebuke of the nation's top agency for disease prevention, according to officials at state health agencies and public statements reviewed by Reuters. At least 33 states continue to recommend testing people who have been exposed to COVID-19 and have no symptoms, spurning guidance published by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) this week that said testing may be unnecessary. Sixteen states did not immediately respond to requests for comment and North Dakota said it had not made a decision. Conventions highlight wildly different Biden, Trump strategies going into final election stretch

The back-to-back presidential nominating conventions that concluded with Donald Trump's speech showed both sides intend to fight for the sliver of independent and moderate voters who will decide the election, each with a wildly different strategy in the final sprint to Nov. 3. A self-styled showman, Trump used all of his reality-show talents during the Republican convention this week to try to win back supporters alienated by his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, with a dire warning on Thursday night of a lawless America if his Democratic rival Joe Biden takes power. Attorney for accused Kenosha protest shooter says teen acted in self-defense

A high-profile lawyer representing the 17-year-old shooter charged with killing two protesters and wounding another during demonstrations on the streets of Kenosha, Wisconsin said on Friday that his client had acted in self-defense. Atlanta-based attorney Lin Wood said video footage of the shooting would vindicate Kyle Rittenhouse despite what he described as misinformation being spread by the media. Why California's wildfire year could be the worst in decades

California may experience its worst year for wildfires in decades, climate experts say, pointing out that it has already battled two of the three largest blazes in its recorded history during an intense heatwave this month - even before the peak season begins. Record temperatures have exacerbated the state’s ongoing drought and triggered dry-lightning that started more than 700 fires, some in redwood rainforests and Joshua trees that do not normally burn. First U.S. novel coronavirus reinfection case identified in Nevada study

Researchers for the first time have identified someone in the United States who was reinfected with the novel coronavirus, according to a study that has not yet been reviewed by outside experts. The report, published online, describes a 25-year-old man living in Reno, Nevada, who tested positive for the virus in April after showing mild illness. He got sick again in late May and developed more severe COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. Trump says people protesting in Washington Thursday were 'thugs'

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday branded as "thugs" people who protested in Washington on Thursday night as he gave his presidential nomination acceptance speech to the Republican National Convention from the White House. Addressing supporters in New Hampshire, Trump said people attending his speech at the White House "walked out to a bunch of thugs ... That wasn't friendly protesters. They were thugs." Top U.S. general foresees no military role in resolving disputed election

The top U.S. general told lawmakers that he did not foresee the military playing a role in the election process or resolving disputes that may come during the November presidential election, according to a document released on Friday. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley's comments are largely a reiteration of the military's apolitical position but come amid questions about what would happen if the election results were disputed. New march on Washington embraces history on fraught anniversary of King's speech

Thousands of people took part in a march in Washington on Friday to denounce racism, on the anniversary of the march in 1963 where civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr made his historic "I Have a Dream" speech. "You might have killed the dreamer, but you can't kill the dream," civil rights leader Reverend Al Sharpton told Friday's crowd.