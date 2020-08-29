Left Menu
Development News Edition

Letter politics reflects 'insecurities, ambitions' of some leaders: Punjab Cong chief

The issues raised by the leaders were discussed during the Congress Working Committee (CWC) on Monday. During the marathon seven-hour meeting, it was decided that Sonia Gandhi will continue as the party's interim president and effect necessary organisational changes while an AICC session will be called at the earliest to start the process of electing a new chief.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 29-08-2020 20:47 IST | Created: 29-08-2020 20:44 IST
Letter politics reflects 'insecurities, ambitions' of some leaders: Punjab Cong chief
Twenty-three Congress leaders, including Ghulam Nabi Azad, Kapil Sibal and Shashi Tharoor, had written to party chief Sonia Gandhi earlier in the month, seeking organisational changes. Image Credit: IANS

Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar on Saturday said the "letter-politics" seeking changes in the party reflected "insecurities and political ambitions" of some of its signatories. Twenty-three Congress leaders, including Ghulam Nabi Azad, Kapil Sibal and Shashi Tharoor, had written to party chief Sonia Gandhi earlier in the month, seeking organisational changes. The issues raised by the leaders were discussed during the Congress Working Committee (CWC) on Monday.

During the marathon seven-hour meeting, it was decided that Sonia Gandhi will continue as the party's interim president and effect necessary organisational changes while an AICC session will be called at the earliest to start the process of electing a new chief. Jakhar in a statement said as Sonia Gandhi had clearly stated that the party organisation and its president would be elected in six months but it was unfortunate that some leaders continued making unwanted statements.

Such statements become even more ridiculous as the demand for elections is being made by those who never contested the polls themselves, Jakhar said. The state Congress chief said there were "inherent contradictions" in the letter written by them.

"They target Rahul Gandhi for abetting division within the ranks by holding Youth Congress elections, and on the other hand, they want elections to be held from the block level to the national body despite the pandemic crisis," he said. "Is it not applying double standards? Will these elections than not create a rift in the party itself," he questioned. Jakhar said that instead of giving a serious thought before making statements, some leaders were trying to protect their positions, which was a "sign of frustration and weakness".

Jakhar recalled that in the party's general meeting in 2018, the very leaders who are now talking about party elections had proposed that instead of holding the elections, the Congress president should be authorised to appoint the working committee. He said a leader had tried to justify the Congress Working Committee elections on the pretext that the person elected in this way will have a guaranteed tenure and will be able to speak his mind without the fear of losing his seat.

"I believe that any person, whether elected or nominated, who doesn't have the courage of his conviction and is unable to speak up his mind for the fear of losing his position, has no right to be on the decision-making body of the party," said Jakhar. The Punjab Congress chief said, in fact, some leaders had "lost self-confidence and had forgotten" how high their status in the party was. He said such status was not due to membership of any house but due to their experience and contribution to the party.

Those holding high positions in the party should realise that their political standing will not be affected with the expiry of their Rajya Sabha memberships, he said. Commenting on the idea of "collective leadership", Jakhar said, "I want to assure that they will always be a part of the party's collective leadership as the party has invested a lot in them and wants to benefit from their decades-long experience in the Rajya Sabha." "Of course, I am a supporter of democracy in the party but there should be regular brainstorming within the party and the modalities of its implementation should be worked out through mutual deliberation," Jakhar said.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 989 spoilers: Zoro helps Sanji in defeating King, Kaido emerges as winner

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles record dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Scientists calculate Earth's Ice Age temperatures and more

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Scientists calculate Earth's Ice Age temperatures and more

France reports 7,379 new COVID-19 cases, infection rate now exponential

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

YouTube tests Picture-In-Picture mode for iOS: Report

The Apple iPad users have had the Picture-in-Picture feature around iOS 9 which launched in 2015. However,iPhone users have only begun seeing PiP in action since the launch of the iOS 14 betas a few months back. And as per a new report, You...

Raj: Cong Sadarshahar MLA admitted following breathing issues

Congress MLA from the Sadarshahar assembly constituency Bhanwar Lal Sharma was admitted to a government hospital here on Saturday after he complained of respiratory problemsSharma was admitted to SMS Hospital in the morning following diffic...

MHA's Unlock 4 guidelines: Metro trains, political and social gatherings allowed; States directed to consult with Centre before imposing local lockdowns

The Union Home Ministry on Saturday issued the Unlock 4 guidelines under which metro trains will be allowed to resume services from September 7 in a graded manner, while political, social and religious congregations of up to 100 people will...

People lay siege to Assam fire station over rumours of death of 'thief'

People laid siege to a fire station in Assams Hailakandi district and pelted the police and security forces with stones on Saturday over rumours of the death of a suspected thief due to alleged torture by fire brigade personnel, police said...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020