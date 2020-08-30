To mark PM Modi's birthday, BJP to organise 'Seva Saptah' next month

Left Menu
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will be organising a week-long 'Seva Saptah' (service week) in mid-September to mark the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 17.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-08-2020 08:48 IST | Created: 30-08-2020 08:48 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Party will celebrate Prime Minister Modi's birthday on September 17 by observing 'Seva Saptah' from September 14 to September 20. Different social initiatives will be undertaken by party leaders across the nation during this week-long 'Seva Saptah' period. The party has sent a circular to all the State unit chiefs stating programmes which have to be carried out during 'Seva Saptah'.

The theme of the programmes is 'seventy' as it will be PM Modi's 70th birthday. Party's central office in charge and General secretary Arun Singh has sent a circular stating the list of programmes including social initiatives with the theme seventy, which has to be organised by states.

According to the circular, the programmes will include the presentation of artificial limbs and other equipment to 70 differently-abled people in every Mandal of the country. Presentation of spectacles to 70 blind people. BJP leaders will distribution fruits in 70 hospitals and poor colonies while adhering to COVID-19 guidelines. Party has asked leaders and caders to make arrangement for the donation of plasma to 70 COVID-19 patients in accordance with the local needs through hospitals.

Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha led by Poonam Mahajan has been asked to organise at least 70 blood donation camps in big states and at least one donation camp in every district of small states. Plantation of 70 saplings in every booth has to be done by BJP workers. Cleanliness drive is to be organised in 70 villages of every district and pledge to be taken to get rid of single-use plastic. Cleanliness drive to be undertaken at 70 public places to be every district headquarters. On Modi's 70th birthday 70 virtual conference on the 'Life and Mission' of the Prime Minister will be organised through webinars.

Circular also states that amid coronavirus pandemic, the party can not organise exhibitions on the 'splendid work' done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and various aspect of his personal life. Therefore, this year 70 slides in this regard have to be displayed and advertised through social media. Party central leadership has also asked all its MPs, MLAs and public representatives to participate in all these programmes strictly adhering to COVID-19 protocols. (ANI)

