Sushant case: Cong questions Centre over CBI probe, wants Sandeep Ssingh’s ‘BJP-link’ investigated

The Congress Sunday questioned the "alacrity" exhibited by the Centre in ordering a CBI probe in the Sushant Singh Rajput case and sought investigation into alleged BJP links of Sandeep Ssingh, the producer of a biopic on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is under the scanner in a related drugs case.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-08-2020 17:01 IST | Created: 30-08-2020 17:00 IST
File photo Image Credit: ANI

The Congress Sunday questioned the "alacrity" exhibited by the Centre in ordering a CBI probe in the Sushant Singh Rajput case and sought investigation into alleged BJP links of Sandeep Ssingh, the producer of a biopic on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is under the scanner in a related drugs case. Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi asked who in the BJP is trying to "save" Ssingh, who produced "PM Narendra Modi", the posters of which were unveiled by the then Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Singhvi alleged the film producer who claimed to be Rajput's close friend made 53 calls to the Maharashtra BJP office in the last few months. "Who he was seeking security from," Singhvi asked. He said political parties do not get into Bollywood matters. "But if a suspect is linked to the ruling party, the country wants to know who is he connected to and who in the BJP is trying to save Sandeep Ssingh." "Was Sandeep Ssingh the reasons for showing alacrity in ordering a CBI probe? Why are such people linked to the BJP?" he asked. Singhvi said Fadnavis and senior BJP leader Nitin Gadkari should answer as to why Ssingh made these many calls to the Maharashtra BJP office and who was his boss.

The Congress leader said Ssingh's closeness to the ruling party is evident from the fact that he made the biopic on PM Modi. "He is not a common person as none other than the then CM Devendra Fadnavis released the posters of this film." On the drugs angle coming up during the investigation into the Rajput death case, Singhvi asked what was the Fadnavis government doing at the time as it was in power in 2017 and 2018. He also alleged that a case of assault on a minor Swiss national was lodged against Ssingh on March 29 in Mauritius, as per documents available from the Indian embassy.

Singhvi also alleged that even though his company had shown losses, Ssingh was the lone film producer the Vibrant Gujarat in 2019 signed a Rs 177-crore agreement with. The Supreme Court had last week upheld the transfer to the CBI an FIR lodged by Rajput's father in Patna against actress Rhea Chakraborty and others for allegedly abetting his son's suicide and misappropriating his money..

