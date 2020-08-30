Trump ready to provide more law enforcement assets to any state -Meadows
U.S. President Donald Trump is ready to provide more federal law enforcement assets to any Republican or Democratic governor who requests them, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said on Sunday. "We are ready. We are willing to come in; we are willing to provide additional assets as we did in Kenosha."Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 30-08-2020 19:06 IST | Created: 30-08-2020 19:06 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump is ready to provide more federal law enforcement assets to any Republican or Democratic governor who requests them, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said on Sunday.
"We are ready. In fact, the president is ready to make sure that we provide whatever law enforcement support that we can," Meadows told NBC's "Meet the Press" program. "Any governor, Republican or Democrat, any particular area can request help from the federal government. We are willing to come in; we are willing to provide additional assets as we did in Kenosha."
- READ MORE ON:
- Donald Trump
- Mark Meadows
- Republican
- White House
- Democratic
- Meet the Press
- NBC
- Kenosha
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
US and India have shared close bonds of friendship and democratic traditions: Pompeo
US and India have shared close bonds of friendship and democratic traditions: Pompeo
Tamil Nadu village in limelight after Kamala Harris's nomination as US Democratic Party VP candidate
Trump campaign plans digital ad campaign during Democratic convention
Atalji remembered for liberal thinking, democratic ideals: President as he unveils portrait of former PM