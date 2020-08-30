AAP, SAD demand CBI probe into alleged multi-crore post-matric SC scholarship scam

The AAP and SAD in Punjab on Sunday demanded a CBI probe into the alleged multi-crore post-matric SC scholarship scam in which cabinet minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot's name figures. Both the parties also questioned Chief Minister Amarinder Singh's decision of directing the chief secretary probe the case, asking how can the chief secretary conduct an unbiased probe against a cabinet minister.

On Saturday, the chief minister had said anyone found guilty of complicity in the alleged scholarship scam would not be spared. His statement came amid the opposition's demand for the resignation of Dharamsot over his alleged role in the case.

The AAP demanded that the CBI investigate the case under the supervision of a high court judge. Leader of Opposition Harpal Singh Cheema alleged that the chief minister was trying to save his minister.

"The process of getting a clean chit from the chief secretary has started. This is a double deception with Punjab, especially with several Dalit students whose bright future has been scuttled..,” Cheema said in a statement here. The AAP leader termed the chief secretary's probe a futile exercise aimed at diverting people's attention. He said that his party rejects such a probe.

Taking a dig at the chief minister for calling the Aam Aadmi Party a "rouge party", Cheema said the AAP will go to any extent to protect the interest of the people of Punjab as well as the country. "The Aam Aadmi Party, which came into existence as a result of a mass movement against the corrupt system, does not need any certificate from Amarinder Singh,” he said.

The Shiromani Akali Dal also rejected the chief secretary's probe, saying this was nothing but an exercise "to secure a clean chit for Scheduled Caste and Backward Classes minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot”. It also demanded a CBI probe into the alleged scam. The SAD demanded that Dharamsot be sacked and a criminal case registered against him besides a separate case under the Prevention of Atrocities Act "for playing with the future of lakhs of Dalit students in the state”.

The chief minister had on Saturday said nobody could be put on the mat without a fair probe and proper inquiry, which Dharamsot also deserved. "There is rule of law which needs to be followed,” he had said, adding that he would not succumb to opposition trial in the case.

Some news reports claimed that a probe into the post-matric SC scholarship scheme by the additional chief secretary discovered a Rs 55.71-crore scam. The report also questioned the role of Social Justice Minister Dharamsot in allegedly shielding those involved in the scam.