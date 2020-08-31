VP Naidu saddened on passing away of former President Pranab Mukherjee

Left Menu
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-08-2020 18:55 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 18:55 IST
The Vice President of India, Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu has expressed profound grief on the passing away of former President, Shri Pranab Mukherjee today. In a message, he said that Shri Mukherjee was a statesman and an illustrious son of India who brought dignity and decorum to every post held by him. In his death, India has lost one of the outstanding leaders, Shri Naidu added.

Following is the full text of the Vice President's message -

"I learnt with profound grief the passing away of former President, Shri Pranab Mukherjee. He was a statesman and an illustrious son of India, who rose from humble beginnings to occupy the country's highest constitutional position through hard work, discipline and dedication.

Shri Pranab Mukherjee brought dignity and decorum to every post held by him during his long and distinguished public service. Known for his administrative acumen and deep understanding of India's parliamentary system, he held several important positions including Finance Minister, Defence Minister, External Affairs Minister and Deputy Chairman, Planning Commission. As President, he encouraged people to participate in innovative programmes at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

He was an encyclopedia on parliamentary processes, contemporary political and other matters and was known for his scholarly knowledge. He was an excellent parliamentarian and known for his oratorical skills. His phenomenal memory and quick grasp of the issues were legendary. He took an abiding interest in deepening democracy and strengthening various institutions. He was one of the great consensus figures and used to reach out to everybody across the political spectrum.

In his death, India has lost one of the outstanding leaders. I convey my deepest condolences to bereaved family members and pray to God to give them strength and fortitude to the bear this huge loss."

(With Inputs from PIB)

