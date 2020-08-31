Left Menu
Development News Edition

Telangana Governor,CM, party leaders condole Mukherjee's death

(Eds: updating with condolences by Telangana Governor and BJP, Congress leaders) Hyderabad, Aug 31 (PTI):Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan andChief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday expressed their condolences over the demise of former president Pranab Mukherjee.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 31-08-2020 21:33 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 21:33 IST
Telangana Governor,CM, party leaders condole Mukherjee's death

(Eds: updating with condolences by Telangana Governor and BJP, Congress leaders) Hyderabad, Aug 31 (PTI):Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan andChief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday expressed their condolences over the demise of former president Pranab Mukherjee. "Former president Bharat Ratna Shri #PranabMukherjee demise is a great loss to the Nation. He held our NATION AND IT'S TRADITION always high in his long political & public career.

I share the grief and convey my condolences. Om shanthi," the Governor tweeted.

Expressing deep shock over Pranab Mukherjees demise, Rao said the political stalwart had a special affinity with the Telangana issue. He said that Pranab Mukherjee, who headed the Committee on the separate Telangana State issue, formed by the then UPA government, had the distinction of signing the formation of the Telangana State Bill.

Pranab Mukherjee, 84, died at an army hospital in New Delhi on Monday. He was admitted to the hospital on August 10 and was operated for removal of a clot in his brain.

He later developed lung infection and was on ventilator support. Rao said it was unfortunate that the best efforts put in by doctors for the past several weeks to save the life of the ailing former President did not succeed, according to a release from the Chief Minister's Office.

Expressing his grief and also of the people of Telangana, KCR, as Rao is also referred to, said Pranab Mukherjees death has left a void in the countrys political arena, which cannot be filled. The Chief Minister also conveyed his condolences to members of the bereaved family.

"The former President used to say that there was justice in the demand for Telangana statehood and he used to offer several useful suggestions to me. Pranab Mukherjee bestowed special praise on me, saying that very few leaders have the rare opportunity of seeing the movement launched by them reaching its goal and he said I am privileged to have that rare opportunity and greatness," the release quoted Rao as saying.

Referring to Mukherjee's book 'The Coalition Years', the Chief Minister recalled that the Telangana statehood issue was also mentioned in it. Telangana BJP unit President and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar and Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy also condoled Pranab Mukherjees death.

"Pranab Mukherjee, who served as President from July 25, 2012 to July 25, 2017, played a crucial role during the historical occasion when Telangana State was formed. The first initiative for it was taken with the committee constituted in 2004, chaired by Pranab Mukherjee," Sanjay Kumar said in a condolence message.

The Telangana BJP chief said Mukherjee was popularly known as a Congress leader who has plenty of nationalist tendencies. "Interestingly, he is only the Congress leader who participated in the meeting of Rashtriya Swayam Sevak Sangh.

In a series of tweets, Uttam Kumar said : Pained at the demise of Bharat Ratna Shri Pranab Mukherjee. Pranab da served as a Leader of both houses & as a union minister of defence, finance& foreign affairs before his outstanding stint as President.

My condolences to @Sharmistha_GK & @ABHIJIT_LS during this hour of grief. In another tweet, the Telangana Congress president said: A multi-faceted personality & one of the foremost intellectuals of the country, Pranab Da has contributed immensely to nation-building.

In his passing away, India has lost its bright & beloved son of the soil." PTI VVK GDK APR RAVINDRANATH APR RAVINDRANATH.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Musk's Neuralink puts computer chips in animal brains

Study finds obese people at higher risk of COVID-19 complications

USTR moves to curb steel imports from Mexico, Brazil

Mutated coronavirus strain found in Indonesia as cases jump

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Andhra Police seize 1460 liquor bottles being transported from Telangana

Andhra Pradesh Police on Monday seized a cache of 1,460 liquor bottles which were being illegally transported from Telangana to Andhra Pradesh. The seizure was made by Chandarlapadu Police station personnel in the Krishna district.They arre...

With 78,512 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, India's case tally reaches 36,21,246

With 78,512 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, Indias case tally has gone past the 36-lakh mark, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare MOHFW on Monday. With 971 new deaths, the cumulative toll reached 64,469....

Tennis-Pliskova rolls over first-round opponent to keep alive Grand Slam maiden title bid

First seed Karolina Pliskova got a roaring start to her bid for a maiden Grand Slam title at the U.S. Open on Monday, downing first-round opponent Anhelina Kalinina 6-4 6-0 to kick off the action in Arthur Ashe Stadium. The 28-year-old Czec...

India aims to achieve 100 MT coal gasification target by 2030: Pralhad Joshi

Union Minister of Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi on Monday said that India is aiming to achieve for 100 million tonnes MT coal gasification by 2030 with investments worth over Rs 4 lakh crore. Joshi was addressing a webinar in New Delhi on Co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020