Pranab Mukherjee was personality above party politics: Guj CM

Leaders of the Congress and the BJP in Gujarat on Monday paid rich tributes to former President Pranab Mukherjee, remembering him as a "statesman and a humble person above party politics". Governor Acharcya Devvrat said the country has lost a leader in Mukherjee who had worked for the national interest throughout his political life.

"He was a scholar politician known for his hard work. He lived a simple life and served the nation. May God give him peace," Acharya Devvrat said in his condolence message.

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said the country has lost an able politician and a guide. "I express my deepest regret on the death of former president Pranab Mukherjee. He was a soft-spoken person who gave respect to everybody. He was a personality who was above party politics," Rupani said.

The CM said Mukherjee had a special relation with Gujarat, as he was a Rajya Sabha MP from the western state. "Gujarat will always remember his long political life and service to the country," Rupani said.

State Congress president Amit Chavda said the nation has lost a great thinker and statesmen in Mukherjee. "His entire life was dedicated to the service of the country. Extremely pained by his death and may God give peace to his soul," he added.