Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pranab Mukherjee was personality above party politics: Guj CM

Leaders of the Congress and the BJP in Gujarat on Monday paid rich tributes to former President Pranab Mukherjee, remembering him as a "statesman and a humble person above party politics". "Gujarat will always remember his long political life and service to the country," Rupani said. State Congress president Amit Chavda said the nation has lost a great thinker and statesmen in Mukherjee.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 31-08-2020 22:36 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 22:36 IST
Pranab Mukherjee was personality above party politics: Guj CM

Leaders of the Congress and the BJP in Gujarat on Monday paid rich tributes to former President Pranab Mukherjee, remembering him as a "statesman and a humble person above party politics". Governor Acharcya Devvrat said the country has lost a leader in Mukherjee who had worked for the national interest throughout his political life.

"He was a scholar politician known for his hard work. He lived a simple life and served the nation. May God give him peace," Acharya Devvrat said in his condolence message.

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said the country has lost an able politician and a guide. "I express my deepest regret on the death of former president Pranab Mukherjee. He was a soft-spoken person who gave respect to everybody. He was a personality who was above party politics," Rupani said.

The CM said Mukherjee had a special relation with Gujarat, as he was a Rajya Sabha MP from the western state. "Gujarat will always remember his long political life and service to the country," Rupani said.

State Congress president Amit Chavda said the nation has lost a great thinker and statesmen in Mukherjee. "His entire life was dedicated to the service of the country. Extremely pained by his death and may God give peace to his soul," he added.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Musk's Neuralink puts computer chips in animal brains

Study finds obese people at higher risk of COVID-19 complications

USTR moves to curb steel imports from Mexico, Brazil

Mutated coronavirus strain found in Indonesia as cases jump

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Report: A's acquire LHP Minor from Rangers

The Oakland Athletics acquired left-hander Mike Minor from the Texas Rangers, multiple media outlets reported on Monday. The Rangers will receive two players to be named later in the reported deal that comes a few hours before Major League ...

Greece ready to spend more to boost its armed forces, finance minister says

Greece is ready to spend part of its cash reserves to support its armed forces as early as this year, the countrys finance minister said on Monday, after years of belt-tightening in defence spending. During its decade-long debt crisis which...

WB govt to boost road transport services to facilitate JEE, NEET candidates

With suburban and other scheduled trains not in operation, the West Bengal government has said state transport undertakings will start services from early morning and increase frequency of buses from Tuesday to ensure smooth transportation ...

Experts recommend opening of schools, other educational institutions in graded manner

A group of public health experts has recommended that schools and other educational institutions should be reopened in a graded manner while highlighting that the lockdown should be discontinued as a strategy for control of the spread of co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020