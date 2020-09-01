Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump wades into racial tensions with visit to Kenosha

But when he was asked about one of his own supporters who was charged with killing two men during the mayhem in Kenosha, Trump declined to denounce the killings and suggested that the 17-year-old suspect, Kyle Rittenhouse, was acting in self-defense. After a confrontation in which he fatally shot one man, police say, Rittenhouse fell while being chased by people trying to disarm him.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 01-09-2020 10:30 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 10:21 IST
Trump wades into racial tensions with visit to Kenosha
US President Donald Trump. (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Claiming the mantle of the "law and order" candidate, President Donald Trump is offering himself as the leader best positioned to keep Americans safe, a day after Democratic rival Joe Biden assailed him over the deadly protests that have sprung up on his watch. Trump is diving head-first into the latest eruption in the nation's reckoning over racial injustice with a trip Tuesday — over the objections of local leaders — to Kenosha, Wisconsin, which has been riven by protests since the Aug. 23 shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, seven times in the back by police. Trump has defended a teenage supporter accused of fatally shooting two men in Kenosha last week and accused the former vice president of siding with "anarchists" and "rioters." Wisconsin's Democratic governor, Tony Evers, who deployed the National Guard to quell demonstrations in response to the Blake shooting, pleaded with Trump to stay away for fear of straining tensions further. The White House said the president was expected to meet with law enforcement and tour "property affected by recent riots." "I am concerned your presence will only hinder our healing. I am concerned your presence will only delay our work to overcome division and move forward together," Evers wrote in a letter to Trump.

Trump insisted his appearance could "increase enthusiasm" in Wisconsin, perhaps the most hotly contested battleground state in the presidential race, as the White House said he "wants to visit hurting Americans." He was expected to take credit for calling in the National Guard — an act taken by Evers — and for surging federal law enforcement to the city to restore the peace. The White House said Trump was not going to meet with Blake's family. "I am a tremendous fan of law enforcement and I want to thank law enforcement," Trump told Fox News in an interview Monday night. "They've done a good job." Trump suggested that some police officers "choke" when faced with challenging situations and compared them to golfers who "miss a 3-foot putt." Biden, in his most direct attacks yet, accused Trump earlier Monday of causing the divisions that have ignited the violence. He delivered an uncharacteristically blistering speech in Pittsburgh and distanced himself from radical forces involved in altercations.

Biden said of Trump: "He doesn't want to shed light, he wants to generate heat, and he's stoking violence in our cities. He can't stop the violence because for years he's fomented it." Trump, for his part, reiterated that he blames radical troublemakers stirred up and backed by Biden. But when he was asked about one of his own supporters who was charged with killing two men during the mayhem in Kenosha, Trump declined to denounce the killings and suggested that the 17-year-old suspect, Kyle Rittenhouse, was acting in self-defense.

After a confrontation in which he fatally shot one man, police say, Rittenhouse fell while being chased by people trying to disarm him. A second person was shot and killed. "That was an interesting situation," Trump said Monday during a news conference Monday.

"He was trying to get away from them, I guess, it looks like, and he fell. And then they very violently attacked him. ... He was in very big trouble. He would have been — you probably would've been killed." Biden saw Trump's impact far differently, accusing the president of "poisoning" the nation's values. In a statement after Trump's news conference but before his Fox News remarks, Biden said: "Tonight, the president declined to rebuke violence. He wouldn't even repudiate one of his supporters who is charged with murder because of his attacks on others. He is too weak, too scared of the hatred he has stirred to put an end to it." Trump and his campaign team have seized upon the unrest in Kenosha, as well as in Portland, Oregon, where a Trump supporter was shot and killed, leaning hard into a defense of law and order while suggesting that Biden is beholden to extremists.

Trump aides believe that tough-on-crime stance will help him with voters and that the more the national discourse is about anything other than the coronavirus, the better it is for the president. In the interview with Fox, Trump insisted that if he were not president, "you would have riots like you've never seen." In Pittsburgh, Biden resoundingly condemned violent protesters and called for their prosecution — addressing a key Trump critique.

"It's lawlessness, plain and simple. And those who do it should be prosecuted," Biden said. And he leaned on his own 47-year career in politics to defend himself against Republican attacks. "You know me. You know my heart. You know my story, my family's story," he said.

"Ask yourself: Do I look like a radical socialist with a soft spot for rioters? Really?" The former vice president also tried to refocus the race on what has been its defining them — Trump's handling of the coronavirus pandemic that has left more than 180,000 Americans dead — after a multiday onslaught by the president's team to make the campaign about the violence rattling American cities..

TRENDING

USTR moves to curb steel imports from Mexico, Brazil

Cobra Kai Season 3 teaser launch, Will Elisabeth Shue return? What we know so far

Supergirl Season 6: Release possible in 2021 due to Melissa Benoist’s pregnancy & Covid-19

UNESCO releases new publication on Artificial Intelligence and Gender Equality

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

MLB roundup: White Sox alone atop AL Central with win

Luis Robert homered in the seventh inning and drove in the winning run with a ground-rule double in the ninth as the Chicago White Sox grabbed sole possession of first place in the American League Central with an 8-5 victory over the Minnes...

‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ sets unscripted reunion special at HBO Max

Beloved television show, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, is getting an unscripted reunion special at streaming platform HBO Max on the occasion of the Will Smith-led series 30th anniversary. According to Deadline, the special will feature a ...

People News Roundup: Porn star Ron Jeremy faces 20 more sex charges, one involving 15-year-old

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.Porn star Ron Jeremy faces 20 more sex charges, one involving 15-year-oldPorn star Ron Jeremy was charged on Monday with 20 additional counts of rape and sexual assault, including one inv...

Sports News Roundup: Mum's the word as Serena, Clijsters, Azarenka take the stage at US Open; Grand Slam bubble bursts for US teen Gauff and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Djokovic embracing the pressure as he extends winning streakNovak Djokovic showed a bit more passion than might have been expected in his first-round win over Damir Dzumhur on Monday but ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020