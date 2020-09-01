Deputy President Mabuza condemns brutal murder in KZN

Deputy President David Mabuza has condemned the brutal murder of Glen and Vida Rafferty, who were killed on their farm in Normandien, KwaZulu-Natal, over the weekend.

The Deputy President says law enforcement must conduct a thorough investigation and bring the perpetrators of these heinous crimes to book to ensure that justice is served for the victims.

Mabuza has called on all South Africans to value farmers and farm workers, and to be relentless in the pursuit of a better country, where all people live in dignity and at peace with one another.

"This is what defines who we are as a nation and should be the guiding light within our communities. Even in difficult times, our prevailing challenges must not lead us to despair and to engage in all that is against our humanity as a people.

"We must remain resolute in building a better South Africa that values human life," said Mabuza.

The Deputy President will on Friday convene the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Land Reform and Agriculture, in his capacity as the chairperson of the committee.

The meeting will, among others, focus on specific programmes aimed at curbing violent attacks on farmers, which has negative impact on food production and security.

"The lives of farmers, farm workers and farm dwellers, as well as every citizen of the country, black and white, matter. It is for this reason that government will continue to work with the Justice, Crime Prevention and Security Cluster to ensure prevention as a priority in dealing with farm murders," the Deputy President said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)