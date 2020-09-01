Left Menu
Development News Edition

Deputy President Mabuza condemns brutal murder in KZN

The Deputy President says law enforcement must conduct a thorough investigation and bring the perpetrators of these heinous crimes to book to ensure that justice is served for the victims. 

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 01-09-2020 14:16 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 14:16 IST
Deputy President Mabuza condemns brutal murder in KZN
Mabuza has called on all South Africans to value farmers and farm workers, and to be relentless in the pursuit of a better country, where all people live in dignity and at peace with one another.  Image Credit: Twitter(@GovernmentZA)

Deputy President David Mabuza has condemned the brutal murder of Glen and Vida Rafferty, who were killed on their farm in Normandien, KwaZulu-Natal, over the weekend.

The Deputy President says law enforcement must conduct a thorough investigation and bring the perpetrators of these heinous crimes to book to ensure that justice is served for the victims.

Mabuza has called on all South Africans to value farmers and farm workers, and to be relentless in the pursuit of a better country, where all people live in dignity and at peace with one another.

"This is what defines who we are as a nation and should be the guiding light within our communities. Even in difficult times, our prevailing challenges must not lead us to despair and to engage in all that is against our humanity as a people.

"We must remain resolute in building a better South Africa that values human life," said Mabuza.

The Deputy President will on Friday convene the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Land Reform and Agriculture, in his capacity as the chairperson of the committee.

The meeting will, among others, focus on specific programmes aimed at curbing violent attacks on farmers, which has negative impact on food production and security.

"The lives of farmers, farm workers and farm dwellers, as well as every citizen of the country, black and white, matter. It is for this reason that government will continue to work with the Justice, Crime Prevention and Security Cluster to ensure prevention as a priority in dealing with farm murders," the Deputy President said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Cobra Kai Season 3 teaser launch, Will Elisabeth Shue return? What we know so far

USTR moves to curb steel imports from Mexico, Brazil

Supergirl Season 6: Release possible in 2021 due to Melissa Benoist’s pregnancy & Covid-19

UNESCO releases new publication on Artificial Intelligence and Gender Equality

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Consider more legally viable options for providing GST dues to states: Kejriwal to PM

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to consider more legally viable and sustainable options for providing GST dues to states to help them tide over the COVID-19 financial crisis....

Pakistan's archaeologists raise objection over demolition of 3 British-era bridges in KPK

Pakistans archaeological department has expressed reservations over demolition of three British-era bridges in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and asked the provincial government to reverse its decision and preserve them in view of their histor...

Guj to enact 'Gunda Act' to prosecute habitual criminals

The Vijay Rupani government will enact the Gujarat Gunda and Anti-Social Activities Prevention Act to rein in habitual criminals. Under this law, those indulging in anti-social activities or disturbing peace will be given jail terms ranging...

SJM seeks preference in defence acquisition for firms with majority Indian stake

The Swadeshi Jagran Manch SJM on Tuesday sought changes in the proposed Defence Acquisition Procedure rules to limit benefits available for an Indian vendor only to those having majority ownership and control with Indian resident citizens. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020