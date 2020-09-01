No problem in alliance with AIADMK, says TN BJP chief

There was no problem in BJP's alliance with the ruling AIADMK in Tamil Nadu, party's state unit president L Murugan said on Tuesday but wanted the Ministers to stop criticising the combine. Even if his party fought the elections alone, at least 60 MLAs will represent BJP in the assembly after the polls, he said.

The BJP was gearing up for the polls and gaining strength in the state while steps were being taken to further strengthen the party, as youths have started supporting it, he told reporters here. "There is no confusion or problem in the alliance (with the AIADMK) in Tamil Nadu. However, the ministers should stop talking and criticising the alliance," Murugan said.

His comments come amid a debate surrounding who would lead the alliance in the 2021 Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu after state BJP vice-president V P Duraisamy had asserted his party has the right to lead the combine in the polls. AIADMK co-coordinator and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami had a few days ago asserted that his party will lead the alliance in "any polls" in the state and pointed out that the 2019 Lok Sabha elections were fought under its leadership.

To a question on cases being registered against BJP leaders, including himself for violation of COVID-19 protocols, Murugan quipped that cases should be registered against ministers, MPs and MLAs. About Tamil film Superstar Rajinikanth, he said being a nationalist and spiritualist, his entry into politics will give more importance in the elections.

Queried about the seizure of properties belonging to V K Sasikala, aide of late chief minister J Jayalalithaa, Murugan said law was taking its own course, adding there was no political vendetta. Earlier, Murugan, along with party vice-president, Vanathi Srinivasan and General Secretary, G K Selvakumar, paid floral tributes to the portrait of former President Pranab Mukherjee at the BJP's district office here.