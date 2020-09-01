Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Hotel Rwanda' hero's family accuses government of kidnapping him

"I believe he was kidnapped because he would never go to Rwanda on his own will," Anaise told the BBC. Authorities in Dubai, part of the United Arab Emirates, did not return calls seeking comment on the arrest or whether the two nations have an extradition agreement.

Reuters | Updated: 01-09-2020 18:47 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 18:47 IST
'Hotel Rwanda' hero's family accuses government of kidnapping him

The family of Paul Rusesabagina - hailed a hero in a Hollywood movie about Rwanda's 1994 genocide - have accused authorities in Kigali of kidnapping him, speaking out a day after he was paraded before media in handcuffs.

Rusesabagina was played by Don Cheadle in the Oscar-nominated film 'Hotel Rwanda', which told how hotel manager Rusesabagina used his job and his connections with the Hutu elite to protect Tutsis fleeing the slaughter. Rwandan police said Rusesabagina - who called for armed resistance to the government in a YouTube video - was arrested on terrorism charges on an international arrest warrant. His family dispute that.

"He was kidnapped and taken by extraordinary rendition to Rwanda," his daughter Carine Kanimba posted on Facebook. The spokesman for the Rwanda Investigation Bureau did not respond to a request for comment. The ministers for justice and foreign affairs did not respond to messages seeing comment.

Another daughter, Anaise, told the BBC World Service radio that her father had last called them on Thursday from Dubai. "I believe he was kidnapped because he would never go to Rwanda on his own will," Anaise told the BBC.

Authorities in Dubai, part of the United Arab Emirates, did not return calls seeking comment on the arrest or whether the two nations have an extradition agreement. Rusesabagina moved abroad after the genocide and won worldwide acclaim, receiving the United States' highest civilian award, the Presidential Medal of Freedom, in 2005.

But some genocide survivors and President Paul Kagame have disputed Rusesabagina's account of rescuing Tutsis or accused him of exploiting the genocide for commercial gain. Rusesabagina, whose father was Hutu but mother and wife were Tutsi, has denied exaggerating his role.

CALLS FOR ARMED STRUGGLE A Belgian citizen who resides in the United States, Rusesabagina has called for armed rebellion against Kagame, who came to power in 1994 when he led troops into Rwanda to end the genocide.

In December 2018, Rusesabagina posted a video on Youtube denouncing Kagame and calling for an armed struggle. The video identified him as the president of the Mouvement Rwandais pour le Changement Démocratique and the National Liberation Forces, which have been linked to attacks in Rwanda.

"The time has come for us to use any means possible to bring about change in Rwanda as all political means have been tried and failed," he said. "Rwandan people can no longer stand the cruelty." Kagame's stabilisation of Rwanda, economic reforms and anti-corruption drive won international plaudits - but Rusesabagina says Kagame keeps power through muzzling media and suppressing opposition, charges the government denies.

Human Rights Watch said in 2017 the government routinely tortured detainees - accusations the government denies. A United Nations delegation investigating the accusations was forced to leave Rwanda, citing government interference. Kagame won nearly 99% of the vote in the last elections; one of his main opponents, Diane Rwigara, was jailed with her mother for more than a year on charges that judges later dismissed.

TRENDING

Cobra Kai Season 3 teaser launch, Will Elisabeth Shue return? What we know so far

Supergirl Season 6: Release possible in 2021 due to Melissa Benoist’s pregnancy & Covid-19

USTR moves to curb steel imports from Mexico, Brazil

Love Alarm Season 2 pushed back to 2021 due to Covid-19 pandemic, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Norway's parliament says it was hit by 'significant' cyber attack

The Norwegian parliament suffered a cyber attack during the past week and the e-mail accounts of several elected members as well as employees were hacked, the national assembly and a counter-intelligence agency said on Tuesday.This has been...

Shivlinga Shivacharya Maharaj dies

Shivlinga Shivacharya Maharaj, areligious leader from the Lingayat community, died at Nandedin central Maharashtra on Tuesday, officials saidShivacharya, who was known as Rasthrasant, died ofold age, they said. He was 104Chief Minister Uddh...

Macron tells Lebanese leaders to reform swiftly or face sanctions

French President Emmanuel Macron has warned Lebanese politicians they risk sanctions if they fail to set the nation on a new course within three months, stepping up pressure for reforms in a country collapsing under the weight of an economi...

Woman stages 'robbery' at her own house with associate, both arrested

Eyeing her aged husbands wealth, a 28-year-old woman staged a robbery at her north Delhi apartment with the help of her associate following which both of them were arrested, police said on Tuesday. The accused duo robbed Rs 2.18 lakh and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020