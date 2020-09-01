Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump wins delay in handover of tax returns to Manhattan prosecutor

In July, the Supreme Court refused to block the subpoena, rejecting Trump's claim of absolute immunity from criminal probes while in the White House, but said Trump could raise other objections. Trump is seeking re-election on Nov. 3.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 01-09-2020 23:18 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 23:10 IST
Trump wins delay in handover of tax returns to Manhattan prosecutor
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday granted President Donald Trump's request to delay Manhattan's district attorney from accessing his tax returns in connection with a criminal probe of his business practices. The unsigned order by a panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan was a victory for the president in his yearlong quest to block District Attorney Cyrus Vance from enforcing a grand jury subpoena for eight years of personal and corporate returns.

Trump has been challenging an Aug. 20 decision by U.S. District Judge Victor Marrero to let Vance obtain the returns from the president's longtime accounting firm Mazars USA. The district attorney had wanted access to the returns even during Trump's appeal, but Tuesday's order ends that possibility for now. Oral arguments have been scheduled for Sept. 25.

Vance began his probe after news that Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen paid pornographic film actress Stormy Daniels $130,000 to keep quiet before the 2016 election about claimed sexual encounters with Trump, which the president has denied. In July, the Supreme Court refused to block the subpoena, rejecting Trump's claim of absolute immunity from criminal probes while in the White House, but said Trump could raise other objections.

Trump is seeking re-election on Nov. 3. Vance has complained that dragging out the litigation has effectively given the Republican president the immunity he wanted. Grand jury proceedings are held in secret, and if Trump's tax returns were handed over it could take months for the public to learn their contents.

The prior six presidents, both Republican and Democrat, from Jimmy Carter to Barack Obama, have released their tax returns. Following the Supreme Court ruling, Trump claimed that the subpoena from Vance, a Democrat, was "wildly overbroad" and issued in bad faith.

In seeking a stay, William Consovoy, a lawyer for Trump, told the appeals court that giving Vance a chance even to see the returns would cause the president irreparable harm. "The status quo can never be restored," he said. "We can't make them forget what they learn."

Carey Dunne, a lawyer for Vance, downplayed that concern. "The toothpaste can be put back into the tube sufficiently to protect people's rights," he said. Dunne also said each category of documents Vance sought was "directly relevant" to his probe, and Trump offered no specifics to suggest otherwise.

TRENDING

Maruti Suzuki August sales up 20 pc to 1.16 lakh units

Scientists develop portable, point-of-care COVID-19 test

WHO publishes survey on COVID-19 impact on health systems in 105 countries

ZTE Axon 20 5G featuring under-screen camera goes official in China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Wanting to social distance, biking surges in North America's largest city

Cycling is undergoing a renaissance in the congested Mexican capital, North Americas largest metropolis, and home to over 20 million, as residents seek to social distance and avoid public transportation amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic...

Facebook axes small Russian troll network ahead of election

Facebook said Tuesday that it removed a small network of accounts and pages linked to Russias Internet Research Agency, the troll factory that has used social media accounts to sow political discord in the U.S. since the 2016 presidential e...

Trump's physician denies president had a stroke in November

U.S. President Donald Trump did not have a stroke and remains healthy, his physician said on Tuesday in response to a new book suggesting Vice President Mike Pence was put on standby to assume presidential powers during a sudden Trump medic...

Incident of stone pelting reported in UP's Moradabad over children plucking leaves from tree

An incident of stone-pelting between two groups was reported in Surya Nagar area of Moradabad on Sunday after children allegedly plucked leaves from a mango tree. The incident was also captured on CCTV.We have registered a case in the incid...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020