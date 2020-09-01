Left Menu
Development News Edition

If Lalu Prasad, 'convicted criminal' is getting five-star facilities, CBI should take cognizance, says Sushil Modi

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi on Tuesday slammed RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav saying that if a "convicted criminal" is getting five-star facilities like a state guest instead of a prisoner then Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) should take suo motu cognizance in this matter.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2020 23:17 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 23:17 IST
If Lalu Prasad, 'convicted criminal' is getting five-star facilities, CBI should take cognizance, says Sushil Modi
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi on Tuesday slammed RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav saying that if a "convicted criminal" is getting five-star facilities like a state guest instead of a prisoner then Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) should take suo motu cognizance in this matter. Taking to Twitter, Sushil Modi wrote (roughly translated from Hindi), "If a convicted criminal in corruption is getting five-star facilities like a state guest instead of a prisoner due to political clout, then CBI should take suo motu cognizance on this."

He further stated that Lalu Prasad was sentenced to jail in four cases in connection with fodder scam, but the Hemant Soren government in Jharkhand sent him first to RIMS in the name of treatment and then to a luxurious bungalow under the pretext of isolation. "Dozens of people are reaching his bungalow to meet convicted Lalu Prasad. More than 200 people willing to contest elections in Bihar have gone to Ranchi and have given him bio-data," Sushil Modi tweeted.

"If the Jharkhand government is giving a chance to Lalu Prasad to play a political role in running a party from jail and handing out tickets by flouting the jail manual, we will appeal to the Election Commission for intervention," he added. RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav was earlier shifted to the residence of the director of the RIMS hospital, where he had been admitted for months due to poor health, to prevent exposure from the COVID-19 virus.

After the news surfaced, Jharkhand BJP accused the state government of giving Lalu Yadav special treatment because the RJD is a part of the coalition government in the state. Yadav, who has been in prison since December 2017, was sentenced to seven years of imprisonment in 2018 under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and seven years under the Prevention of Corruption Act in connection with the fodder scam case.

Notably, both the sentences are being served consecutively. The case pertains to the fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 3.5 crore from the Dumka treasury by Animal Husbandry Department officials between 1991 and 1996 when Lalu served as the State's Chief Minister. (ANI)

TRENDING

Maruti Suzuki August sales up 20 pc to 1.16 lakh units

Scientists develop portable, point-of-care COVID-19 test

WHO publishes survey on COVID-19 impact on health systems in 105 countries

ZTE Axon 20 5G featuring under-screen camera goes official in China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Wanting to social distance, biking surges in North America's largest city

Cycling is undergoing a renaissance in the congested Mexican capital, North Americas largest metropolis, and home to over 20 million, as residents seek to social distance and avoid public transportation amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic...

Facebook axes small Russian troll network ahead of election

Facebook said Tuesday that it removed a small network of accounts and pages linked to Russias Internet Research Agency, the troll factory that has used social media accounts to sow political discord in the U.S. since the 2016 presidential e...

Trump's physician denies president had a stroke in November

U.S. President Donald Trump did not have a stroke and remains healthy, his physician said on Tuesday in response to a new book suggesting Vice President Mike Pence was put on standby to assume presidential powers during a sudden Trump medic...

Incident of stone pelting reported in UP's Moradabad over children plucking leaves from tree

An incident of stone-pelting between two groups was reported in Surya Nagar area of Moradabad on Sunday after children allegedly plucked leaves from a mango tree. The incident was also captured on CCTV.We have registered a case in the incid...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020