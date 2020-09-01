Rajasthan BJP chief alleges financial mismanagement by state govt

Left Menu
Alleging financial mismanagement by the state government, Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia on Tuesday said Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has the habit of shifting blame to others to hide their failures. “It is the financial mismanagement of the Rajasthan government which has made it difficult for Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to run the state.

Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Alleging financial mismanagement by the state government, Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia on Tuesday said Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has the habit of shifting blame to others to hide their failures. His comments have come in the wake of the chief minister claiming lack of support from the Centre amid the economic crisis caused by coronavirus. Gehlot in a virtual meeting with Congress president Sonia Gandhi last week had accused the Centre of "doing nothing" at a time when the revenue collection has declined and people are suffering due to the pandemic.

He had claimed that the Centre is yet to release GST compensation of nearly Rs 6,990 crore to the state. The state BJP chief, however, said despite challenges, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is taking the country ahead on the path of development. "It is the financial mismanagement of the Rajasthan government which has made it difficult for Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to run the state. The chief minister makes false and baseless allegations against the prime minister to hide the failure of his government," Poonia said. "It is Gehlot's old habit to shift the blame," the BJP leader said while praising the NDA government-led by Modi. He alleged that previous Congress governments in the country "patronised corruption". "On the other hand, PM Modi has worked to eradicate corruption and the result is in front of all," he told reporters at the party office here. Highlighting the steps taken by the Centre, including the Rs 20-lakh crore stimulus to revive the economy, Poonia said the Union government has worked to strengthen all sections of society, be it street vendors, fishermen or traders. "We strongly believe that the economy of the country will strengthen in future," he said. Attacking the state government, Poonia said the youth are not getting jobs, farmers have suffered huge losses due to the locust attack and they are waiting for compensation but the government is not concerned about them.

Poonia said the Congress Party's election manifesto is proving to be a bundle of lies as the government has failed to keep its promises.

