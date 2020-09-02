NCB writes to Andhra DGP over 'deteriorating' law and order, seeks action against attack on journalists

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu (NCB) on Tuesday slammed the ruling YSR Congress for 'unleashing' a reign of terror on all sections of people including in the media in the state. In his letter to state Director General of Police (DGP) D Gautam Sawang, Naidu alleged that the government's negligence and indifferent attitude responsible for the latest attack on a journalist's house and also the suspicious death of two Dalits in the Punganur assembly constituency of Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy.

"Journalist Venkat Narayana was targeted just because was he was writing investigative reports against the sand mafia in the Minister's assembly constituency limits", he wrote. Stressing on a string of attacks on media persons, he added, "The latest blatant attack took place in broad daylight on the house of Telugu daily journalist Venkat Narayana in Kanduru Panchayat of Somalia Mandal in Punganuru Assembly constituency. His house was attacked as he was reporting about the sand mafia in and around Punganuru."

"It was in the same Punganuru assembly constituency that there were suspicious deaths of two Dalit people, M Narayana and Om Prathap. This highlights deteriorated law and order in the Punganuru assembly constituency, represented by Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy himself. Such attacks in broad daylight against journalists like Venkat Narayana are proof enough of pathetic law and order situation in Punganuru constituency and in the State," the former chief minister added. The TDP chief further observed that with media being the fourth pillar of the country's democracy, if such attacks on journalists go unchecked, it is India's democratic framework that becomes a casualty in the long run. (ANI)