Left Menu
Development News Edition

Japan's Suga expected to announce candidacy for PM race

Japan's chief government spokesman, Yoshihide Suga, is set to announce on Wednesday his candidacy to lead the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), and is heavily favoured to become prime minister, local media said.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 02-09-2020 06:04 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 06:04 IST
Japan's Suga expected to announce candidacy for PM race

Japan's chief government spokesman, Yoshihide Suga, is set to announce on Wednesday his candidacy to lead the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), and is heavily favoured to become prime minister, local media said. Suga has not yet declared he would run to succeed Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who said last week he would resign. But Suga has privately indicated his intention to do so, a source has told Reuters.

The party's leader will almost certainly become premier because of its majority in the lower house of parliament. Suga, who would compete with ex-defence minister Shigeru Ishiba and ex-foreign minister Fumio Kishida for the post, is scheduled to hold a news conference at 5 p.m. (0800 GMT), the LDP said. That is in addition to the twice-daily briefings he holds as the government's top spokesman.

The LDP is also due to formally announce on Wednesday the date of the leadership vote, widely expected to be Sept. 14. So far, Suga has secured the backing of five of the LDP's seven factions, public broadcaster NHK and others reported. The party decided on Tuesday to hold a slimmed-down election with just MPs and three votes from each of the 47 prefectures - an advantage for Suga.

Financial markets also favour Suga, assuming he would continue with the "Abenomics" strategy aimed at reviving the economy. But Ishiba is by far the most popular among the public and has been on a media blitz, appearing on several television programmes over the past few days.

"During Abenomics, stocks rose, the yen was weak and wrought unprecedented profits to companies - that's something to be grateful for," Ishiba said on Fuji TV on Wednesday when asked how he would improve the lives of low-income workers and the unemployed. "But what do we do with the dark side of that? That's the most important question in the post-Abe era," he said.

TRENDING

Maruti Suzuki August sales up 20 pc to 1.16 lakh units

Scientists develop portable, point-of-care COVID-19 test

WHO publishes survey on COVID-19 impact on health systems in 105 countries

ZTE Axon 20 5G featuring under-screen camera goes official in China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Tunisia's parliament approves a technocratic government

Tunisias parliament approved a technocratic government in a confidence vote on Wednesday, hoping to end months of political instability and focus on tackling worsening economic and social problems.There were 134 votes in favour and 67 again...

Mnuchin says Trump still wants virus deal with Democrats

Pressed by Democrats to quickly negotiate a new coronavirus relief package, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Tuesday the administration remains willing to work on a bipartisan agreement to help small businesses, the unemployed, childr...

U.S. seeks Mexico talks over perishable imports in bid bolster U.S. farmers

The Trump administration on Tuesday announced plans to seek senior-level talks with Mexico over imports of perishable fruits and vegetable as part of a broader series of actions meant to bolster U.S. farmers, raising the possibility of futu...

Notorious Khmer Rouge prison commander Comrade Duch dead at 77

The Khmer Rouge commander known as Comrade Duch, Pol Pots premier executioner and security chief who oversaw the mass murder of at least 14,000 Cambodians at the notorious Tuol Sleng prison, died on Wednesday. He was 77. Kaing Guek Eav or C...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020