Left Menu
Development News Edition

Biden extends 'Paryushan and Das Lakshan' wishes to Jain community

Democratic presidential candidate and former US vice president Joe Biden has greeted the Jain community on the concluding day of Paryushan and Das Lakshan festival.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 02-09-2020 10:59 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 10:42 IST
Biden extends 'Paryushan and Das Lakshan' wishes to Jain community
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

Democratic presidential candidate and former US vice president Joe Biden has greeted the Jain community on the concluding day of Paryushan and Das Lakshan festival. "May we all find peace and reconciliation in our lives. Michhami Dukkaddam and Kshamavani!" Biden said in a tweet on Tuesday. Paryushana is an annual eight to ten-day period of fasting and meditation for Jain worshippers.

Over 150,000 Jains live in the United States, which is the community's largest population outside India. Jain Acharya and founder of Ahimsa Vishwa Bharti Acharya, Lokesh Muni, welcomed Biden's message. "Thanks a lot Mr Biden for your kind wishes on this holy occasion. We should be courageous enough to realise mistakes and ask forgiveness, (and be) gracious enough to forgive," the Jain Acharya tweeted.

It is wonderful to see Biden recognising various communities across the world and uniting people of all faith, colour, religion and place of origin, said Ajay Bhutoria, a member of Biden for President campaign and National AAPI leadership council. "Biden is restoring America's leadership. He is the first American presidential candidate to recognise Anant Chaturdashi -- one of the holiest days for the Jain community. This morning, Joe Biden sent his wishes to the Jain community on the conclusion of Paryushan and Das Lakshan, and said 'Michhami Dukkaddam and Kshamavani!'" said Bhutoria, who is a Silicon Valley-based entrepreneur.

Nirmal Baid, founding director and co-chair of the Board of Jain Education and Research Foundation, said the Jain community welcomes Biden's heartwarming message. "It is heartening to see the former vice president actively embracing the Jain message of peace, non-violence and forgiveness. These fundamentally human tenets are instrumental in addressing the discord we see in our society today," Baid said.

Mohini Devi, a septuagenarian from St Louis, said, "I had the pleasure of hosting Dr (Jill) Biden at my home last year and we are very proud of Dr Biden and Joe Biden for bringing the message of non-violence and peace in America and the world." Samani Malay Pragya from Texas said it is a historic moment as Biden and his Indian-origin vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris have recognised the principles of Jain faith.

TRENDING

Maruti Suzuki August sales up 20 pc to 1.16 lakh units

Scientists develop portable, point-of-care COVID-19 test

SC grants 10-year time to telecos like Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel, Tata Teleservices for paying Adjusted Gross Revenue-related dues.

WHO publishes survey on COVID-19 impact on health systems in 105 countries

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

UK looks at diverting aid budget to defence and intelligence - The Times

British finance minister Rishi Sunak is seeking to divert billions of pounds from foreign aid to pay for upgrades to Britains intelligence and defence capabilities, The Times newspaper reported.Britain has pledged to spend 0.7 per cent of n...

US backs out from global effort to develop, distribute COVID-19 vaccine

The United States has said it will not join a global effort led by the World Health Organisation WHO to develop, manufacture and distribute a vaccine to cure coronavirus. Over 170 countries are in talks to take part in the COVID-19 Vaccines...

TS Nana to become hurricane before making landfall in Belize

A strengthening Tropical Storm Nana roared toward Central America on Wednesday and was expected to become a hurricane before making landfall on the coast of Belize after brushing past Honduras. The National Hurricane Center said the entire ...

Julianne Moore joins 'Dear Evan Hansen' film adaptation

Academy Award winner Julianne Moore has boarded the cast of Universals feature film adaptation of the Broadway hit Dear Evan Hansen. The story revolves around Hansen, a high school student with social anxiety. He unintentionally gets caught...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020