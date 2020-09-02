Left Menu
Development News Edition

Japan's Suga says to run for leader of ruling party

Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga declared on Wednesday he will run for the leadership of the ruling party, a race he is heavily favoured to win, which would likely ensure the veteran politician will become the next prime minister.

Reuters | Updated: 02-09-2020 13:54 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 13:54 IST
Japan's Suga says to run for leader of ruling party

Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga declared on Wednesday he will run for the leadership of the ruling party, a race he is heavily favoured to win, which would likely ensure the veteran politician will become the next prime minister. Suga, a longtime aide to outgoing Prime Minister Shinzo Abe who is widely expected to carry on Abe's policies of fiscal and monetary stimulus, said he was entering the race to avoid a political vacuum at a time of crisis.

"I decided to run in the LDP leadership race after some deep thought on what I can do as a politician and a member of Abe's administration," Suga told a briefing. The party's leader is set to take over as prime minister given the LDP's majority in the lower house of parliament.

Abe announced his decision to resign last week, citing poor health. Suga's main competitors in the Sept. 14 party vote are a former defence minister, Shigeru Ishiba, and ex-foreign minister Fumio Kishida, but Suga's position looks strong.

He has secured the backing of five of the LDP's seven factions, public broadcaster NHK and others reported. The party decided on Tuesday to hold a slimmed-down election with just members of parliament and three votes from each of the 47 prefectures - an advantage for Suga.

Many party chapters will poll rank-and-file members to decide how to allocate their three votes, but experts say this is unlikely to change the momentum growing for Suga if the members of the five factions back him. Financial markets also favour Suga, assuming he will continue with the reflationary "Abenomics" strategy aimed at reviving the economy.

But Ishiba is by far the most popular candidate among the public and has been on a media blitz over the past few days, raising questions about the possibility of change after Abe's eight years at the helm.

TRENDING

Maruti Suzuki August sales up 20 pc to 1.16 lakh units

Scientists develop portable, point-of-care COVID-19 test

SC grants 10-year time to telecos like Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel, Tata Teleservices for paying Adjusted Gross Revenue-related dues.

Science News Roundup: COVID often goes undiagnosed in hospital workers; Long neglected after landmark discovery and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Edu Brain Overseas Announce Virtual International Internships 2021

New Delhi, Delhi, India NewsVoir Edu Brain Group has introduced its International Internships 2021 program where Students can remotely complete their international internship. With the COVID-19 pandemic ramping up, students have faced lots...

British stocks gain on signs of economic recovery, Rolls Royce jumps

London-listed shares rose on Wednesday as investors bet on a faster economic recovery following upbeat manufacturing data from the worlds two biggest economies, while Rolls-Royce jumped to the top of the FTSE 100. The FTSE 100 index and the...

Disney's 'Mulan' set to hit Chinese theatres on September 11

Disneys Mulan has finally locked down its high-stakes China release date. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film will open in the Middle Kingdom on September 11, an exhibitor with knowledge of the situation told the outlet.Mulan is a...

Here we go: Ayushmann Khurrana confirms he has started his physical transformation for his next film

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana who is all set to play a cross-functional athlete in his next film, on Wednesday revealed that he has started undergoing a physical transformation for the Abhishek Kapoor directorial. Taking to his Instagram stories...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020