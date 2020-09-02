Left Menu
Development News Edition

As Manjhi enters NDA, LJP considers putting up candidates against JD(U)

The expected entry of former chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi in the National Democratic Alliance ahead of the Bihar assembly polls has added to disquiet within another NDA constituent Lok Janshakti Party, which has called a meeting of its state parliamentary board next week.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2020 15:44 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 15:44 IST
As Manjhi enters NDA, LJP considers putting up candidates against JD(U)

The expected entry of former chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi in the National Democratic Alliance ahead of the Bihar assembly polls has added to disquiet within another NDA constituent Lok Janshakti Party, which has called a meeting of its state parliamentary board next week. In an indication of the LJP's worsening relations with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United), party sources said the main item on the agenda when its board members meet on September 7 is whether to put up its candidates against the JD(U). The Chirag Paswan-headed party has so far refrained from targeting the BJP and has been even praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership while keeping Kumar in its crosshairs. "We are definitely considering putting up our candidates in seats where the JD(U) will contest," said an LJP leader. Paswan declined to comment on the matter but added that his party will take its decisions at an appropriate time. "I am focussed on preparing my party for the polls. Whatever decisions are to be taken in the interest of my party will be taken at an appropriate time," he told PTI. Manjhi-led Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) will join the NDA, a party spokesperson said on Wednesday. Manjhi has been meeting Kumar, who has taken the lead in bringing his former rival into the ruling alliance. The BJP, another main NDA constituent, has already announced that Kumar will the alliance's chief ministerial candidate. While the relation between the LJP, whose founder Ram Vilas Paswan is a minister in the Modi government, and the JD(U) has long been far from smooth, Manjhi's entry in the NDA has added to its pique against the JD(U). Manjhi, who comes from Scheduled Castes like Paswan, has a history of attacking the LJP leadership in his bid to project himself as a leader of Dalits in the state. His electoral performance has been, however, poor as his party could win only one seat in the 2015 assembly polls as a BJP ally and drew a blank in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections as a RJD-Congress ally. The LJP believes that Kumar has brought Manjhi in the NDA to corner it as it has been the main party identified with Dalits in the alliance. The BJP has so far refused to take sides in the feud between the two parties and played down their differences, insisting that the NDA is intact and will fight the assembly polls, expected in October-November, together. There is likely to be much heartburn in the alliance during the seat-sharing talks among its partners for the elections to the 243-seat assembly. The JD(U), which is peeved with the LJP over Chirag Paswan's frequent swipes at the Kumar-led government, has claimed that its alliance has been traditionally with the BJP, and it will not directly engage with the LJP over the distribution of seats. BJP sources have played down the increasing aggression shown by the LJP, insisting that a fair distribution of seats among all allies will end the differences.

TRENDING

Maruti Suzuki August sales up 20 pc to 1.16 lakh units

Scientists develop portable, point-of-care COVID-19 test

SC grants 10-year time to telecos like Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel, Tata Teleservices for paying Adjusted Gross Revenue-related dues.

Science News Roundup: COVID often goes undiagnosed in hospital workers; Long neglected after landmark discovery and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Goa: Jeweller stabbed to death during robbery bid in Margao

A jewellery shop owner was allegedly stabbed to death in broad daylight by two men during a robbery attempt at his store in Margao city of South Goa on Wednesday, police said. Swapnil Walke was attacked by two motorcycle-borne assailants wh...

Amit Shah pays tributes to Swami Sree Narayana Guru ji on Jayanti

Union Home Minister, Shri Amit Shah paid tributes to venerable Swami Sree Narayana Guru ji on his Jayanti today. In a tweet, Shri Amit Shah said, As a social reformer, spiritual leader and strong advocate of equality brotherhood, he played...

Pope all smiles at first public audience in 6 months, appeals for Lebanon

Pope Francis held his weekly general audience in public for the first time in six months on Wednesday, smiling and chatting as he re-emerged from the constraints of the coronavius lockdown. The audience, at which the pope announced a day of...

Potential for further research on Tamil Brahmi, Vattaezhuthu inscriptions

Madurai, with its proximity to the ancient archaeological excavation site of Keeladi in nearby Sivaganga, holds the potential for further research on the Tamil Brahmi and Vattaezhuthu inscriptions, a senior archaeological officer has said. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020