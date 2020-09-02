Amit Shah pays tributes to Swami Sree Narayana Guru ji on Jayanti

Union Home Minister, Shri Amit Shah paid tributes to venerable Swami Sree Narayana Guru ji on his Jayanti today. In a tweet, Shri Amit Shah said, "As a social reformer, spiritual leader and strong advocate of equality & brotherhood, he played an instrumental role in setting up the foundations for social reform in Kerala against discrimination and injustice."

The Union Home Minister said, "Swami Sree Narayana Guru ji's relentless effort and contribution towards the empowerment & education of the downtrodden can never be forgotten. His philosophy, teachings and thoughts will continue to enrich the lives of millions across the length & breadth of the country."

(With Inputs from PIB)