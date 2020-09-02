Left Menu
Development News Edition

Spanish court strips late dictator Franco's heirs of summer palace

A Spanish court stripped General Francisco Franco's heirs of the late dictator's summer palace and ordered it to be transferred to the Spanish state, which had claimed ownership of the estate as part of a move to erase the dictatorship's legacy.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 02-09-2020 18:30 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 18:05 IST
Spanish court strips late dictator Franco's heirs of summer palace
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A Spanish court stripped General Francisco Franco's heirs of the late dictator's summer palace and ordered it to be transferred to the Spanish state, which had claimed ownership of the estate as part of a move to erase the dictatorship's legacy. Built between 1893 and 1907, the Pazo de Meiras palace in the region of Galicia was acquired in 1938, during the civil war, using public donations.

Judge Marta Canales said in her ruling on Wednesday that the donations were not destined for Franco himself "but to the head of state". A subsequent acquisition by Franco in 1941 when ownership was transferred to the dictator, was fake, she added.

"Franco pays nothing...Franco buys nothing," she said. The claim on the estate, which was valued at more than 5 million euros ($5.93 million) by the family last year, followed the removal of Franco's remains from a massive mausoleum near Madrid and other initiatives to remove dictatorship-era symbols approved by various leftist governments since Franco's death in 1975.

The family can still appeal the ruling. One of the dictator's grandsons, Francis Franco, did not reply to a request for comment. His lawyer was not immediately available. Spanish Deputy Prime Minister Carmen Calvo welcomed the ruling.

"Today democracy has taken a big step," she said. Public opinion is still divided over the 1936-1939 Spanish Civil War, which tore apart families and communities, and the legacy of the ensuing fascist dictatorship that ended with Franco's death.

More than half a million people died during the civil war and an estimated 150,000 were killed by Franco's regime, while 450,000 were forced to leave Spain, historians estimate.

TRENDING

Maruti Suzuki August sales up 20 pc to 1.16 lakh units

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

Scientists develop portable, point-of-care COVID-19 test

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Strong rains hit southern Japan as Koreas ready for typhoon

An offshore typhoon brought torrents of rain to southern Japan on Wednesday as it headed to the Korean Peninsula, while another storm in the Pacific grew stronger. Typhoon Maysak was west of Japan, maintaining sustained winds of 162 kilomet...

Rs 50 lakh ex gratia announced for family of soldier killed in Pakistani firing along LoC in J-K

The Punjab government on Wednesday announced an ex gratia of Rs 50 lakh for the family of Subedar Rajesh Kumar, who was killed in firing by Pakistani troops along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmirs Rajouri sector. A government job wa...

Dr Harsh Vardhan interacts with ED of Stop TB partnership

Dr Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare digitally interacted with Dr Lucica Ditiu, Executive Director, Stop TB partnership, here today.The Union Minister stated that elimination of TB is a priority for the Indian gover...

Japan's tech startups bitgrit and Atrae rolls out professional 'matching' app in India offering jobs in India

New Delhi India, September 2 ANIIndia PR Distribution After a successful launch in Japan, Japanese tech startups bitgrit and Atrae brings their professional job matching app in India. The Yenta app will allow professionals and employers to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020