Left Menu
Development News Edition

After blasting Trump on violence, Biden now turns to schools

Joe Biden plans to hammer President Donald Trump on Wednesday for not helping the nation's schools reopen safely during the coronavirus pandemic, as the Democratic challenger tries to keep the spotlight on the Republican incumbent's handling of the outbreak and the nation's overall security.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 02-09-2020 19:02 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 18:18 IST
After blasting Trump on violence, Biden now turns to schools
US President Donald Trump. (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Joe Biden plans to hammer President Donald Trump on Wednesday for not helping the nation's schools reopen safely during the coronavirus pandemic, as the Democratic challenger tries to keep the spotlight on the Republican incumbent's handling of the outbreak and the nation's overall security. Biden and his wife, Jill, a longtime college professor and former high school teacher, will meet with public health experts to talk about school reopening options.

Then the candidate will deliver remarks – his second speech in three days – outlining his ideas and accusing the president of making the country less safe. The event in Wilmington, Delaware, is the latest in a series of dueling efforts by Trump and Biden to cast the other as a threat to Americans' day-to-day security.

It will highlight their vastly different arguments, with Trump steering debate toward "law and order" and Biden pushing a broad referendum on Trump's competence. "President Trump has no plan," said Biden adviser Symone Sanders, previewing the former vice president's remarks on schools and the pandemic. "Instead," she continued, "he thinks that a fear-mongering campaign stoking violence is going to help him." Biden, she said, "is demonstrating what a safe America could look like" by talking to experts about school options in a pandemic, while Trump tries to capitalize on the fact that some racial justice protests have led to property damage or turned into violent clashes with counter-protesters.

Trump put his approach on display again Tuesday on a trip to Kenosha, Wisconsin, a city still reeling from protests and violence after another Black man, Jacob Blake, was shot by police. The president praised local law enforcement and toured a block charred by protesters' fire. He called the destruction "anti-American" and suggested Biden's election would ensure similar scenes in U.S. cities across the country.

It was the latest rendition of a theme voiced throughout the Republican National Convention: "You won't be safe in Joe Biden's America." Trump again did not condemn a 17-year-old vigilante charged in the killings of two protesters in Kenosha, and he again rejected that systemic racism plays any part in U.S. society. Sanders previewed Biden's retort and pivot. "To be clear, we are currently living in Donald Trump's America, and folks have to ask themselves across the country: Are you safe?" she said. With the U.S. COVID-19 death toll nearing 190,000, Sanders declared the answer is "unequivocally" no.

Trump's advisers argue that his stance – which includes falsely accusing Biden of championing violent protesters and wanting to "defund the police" — shifts attention away from the pandemic. They also believe the tactics help Trump attract white voters in suburbs and exurbs, key slices of his 2016 coalition. Some Democrats have quietly worried that recent violence might boost Trump's prospects, even as his maneuvers do nothing to quell unrest or perhaps even feed it.

Biden's team downplays such concerns, insisting the former vice president simply must counter with steady warnings that Trump is dangerously inept. They see that as an umbrella argument for any number of scenarios – including a discussion of how to reopen schools.

Trump's cries of "law-and-order" and "radical leftists" might work, said Biden's campaign co-chairman Cedric Richmond, "if he was the only one talking." But the Louisiana congressman said Biden has a megaphone, too, and that Trump, even as a "p.r. master," cannot erase Americans' own realities on coronavirus, systemic racism or anything else. "Look, you can't argue that the country is so screwed up only you can fix it when you've been president for almost four years," Richmond said in an interview.

"His argument is basically, 'I broke the country. Now reelect me so I can fix it.'".

TRENDING

Maruti Suzuki August sales up 20 pc to 1.16 lakh units

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

Scientists develop portable, point-of-care COVID-19 test

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Strong rains hit southern Japan as Koreas ready for typhoon

An offshore typhoon brought torrents of rain to southern Japan on Wednesday as it headed to the Korean Peninsula, while another storm in the Pacific grew stronger. Typhoon Maysak was west of Japan, maintaining sustained winds of 162 kilomet...

Rs 50 lakh ex gratia announced for family of soldier killed in Pakistani firing along LoC in J-K

The Punjab government on Wednesday announced an ex gratia of Rs 50 lakh for the family of Subedar Rajesh Kumar, who was killed in firing by Pakistani troops along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmirs Rajouri sector. A government job wa...

Dr Harsh Vardhan interacts with ED of Stop TB partnership

Dr Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare digitally interacted with Dr Lucica Ditiu, Executive Director, Stop TB partnership, here today.The Union Minister stated that elimination of TB is a priority for the Indian gover...

Japan's tech startups bitgrit and Atrae rolls out professional 'matching' app in India offering jobs in India

New Delhi India, September 2 ANIIndia PR Distribution After a successful launch in Japan, Japanese tech startups bitgrit and Atrae brings their professional job matching app in India. The Yenta app will allow professionals and employers to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020