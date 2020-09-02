Barnier says no change following meeting with Britain's Brexit negotiator
The European Union's chief Brexit negotiator said he did not see any change in Britain's position on key sticking points on future ties with the bloc following a meeting with his British counterpart this week. "I came back from London this morning. We did not see any change in the position of the UK.Reuters | Dublin | Updated: 02-09-2020 18:40 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 18:40 IST
The European Union's chief Brexit negotiator said he did not see any change in Britain's position on key sticking points on future ties with the bloc following a meeting with his British counterpart this week.
"I came back from London this morning. We did not see any change in the position of the UK. I am worried and I am disappointed," Michel Barnier said at an event organised by an Irish think tank following the meeting with David Frost.
Barnier said that while his clear willingness to find compromises had not been reciprocated, he still thought and hoped that a deal was possible.
