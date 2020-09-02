Left Menu
Development News Edition

Zimbabwe protest organiser, journalist freed on bail, banned from posting on Twitter

Journalist Hopewell Chin'ono, who has been critical of President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government, also faced the same charge after writing in support of the demonstrations. Both men had been denied bail three times before Wednesday's Zimbabwe's High Court rulings which barred them from posting on Twitter until their cases were finalised.

Reuters | Harare | Updated: 02-09-2020 20:48 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 20:33 IST
Zimbabwe protest organiser, journalist freed on bail, banned from posting on Twitter
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@zw_government)

A Zimbabwe opposition politician and a journalist detained for more than a month on suspicion of planning anti-government protests over corruption and the worst economic crisis in more than a decade were released on bail on Wednesday.

Jacob Ngarivhume, who leads a small opposition party, Transform Zimbabwe, called for the protests on July 31 and was charged with inciting violence. Journalist Hopewell Chin'ono, who has been critical of President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government, also faced the same charge after writing in support of the demonstrations.

Both men had been denied bail three times before Wednesday's Zimbabwe's High Court rulings which barred them from posting on Twitter until their cases were finalised. Prevented from protesting by restrictions the government says are needed to stop the spread of COVID-19, activists have used a Twitter hashtag #ZimbabweanLivesMatter to criticise Mnangagwa and encourage global pressure on his government.

Judge Siyabona Musithu said Ngarivhume would be released from detention at a maximum security prison after paying 50,000 Zimbabwe dollars ($600). Judge Tawanda Chitapi also later ruled that Chin'ono be freed on 10,000 Zimbabwe dollars bail. When Chin'ono made a routine court appearance on Tuesday, he looked visibly frail and told reporters that he was unwell and that doctors had taken a sample to test for COVID-19. Neither man was in court on Wednesday.

The detention of Ngarivhume and Chin'ono and arrest of dozens of activists has led to accusations that the government is persecuting the opposition, a charge the authorities deny. The opposition has disputed Mnangagwa's 2018 election, which took place after he replaced ruler Robert Mugabe in a coup, promising a break with Mugabe's authoritarian instincts.

TRENDING

Maruti Suzuki August sales up 20 pc to 1.16 lakh units

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

Scientists develop portable, point-of-care COVID-19 test

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Himachal Pradesh records 161 fresh COVID-19 cases, tally 6,417

One more COVID-19 fatality was recorded in Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday, taking the death toll to 42, while 161 new cases pushed the infection tally in the state to 6,417, officials said. The number of active cases in the state stands at 1...

Jal Shakti ministry launches 'Water Heroes' contest

The Jal Shakti ministry has launched a Water Heroes contest with an aim to reach out to people with the important message of water conservation and management, a statement said on Wednesday. One of the primary objectives of the Ministry of ...

Dish TV posts Q1 net profit of Rs 74.54 cr

Direct-to-home company Dish TV India Ltd on Wednesday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 74.54 crore for the quarter ended June. It had posted a net loss of Rs 35.44 crore in the April-June period a year ago, Dish TV said in a BSE fil...

Greece reports first coronavirus case in Moria migrant camp on Lesbos

Greece recorded its first coronavirus case in the overcrowded migrant camp of Moria on the island of Lesbos and the facility has been placed under a two-week quarantine, the government said on Wednesday. A 40-year old asylum seeker has test...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020