UK says Russia must explain why Putin critic Navalny was poisoned with Novichok
Toxology tests of blood samples from Alexei Navalny conducted at a German military laboratory produced what Germany called "unequivocal evidence" that he was poisoned with Novichok. "The Russian government has a clear case to answer.Reuters | London | Updated: 02-09-2020 22:11 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 22:01 IST
Britain insisted Russia must explain why a critic of Russian President Vladmir Putin has been poisoned with a nerve agent of the Novichok family and said it is unacceptable that the chemical weapon has been used again. Toxology tests of blood samples from Alexei Navalny conducted at a German military laboratory produced what Germany called "unequivocal evidence" that he was poisoned with Novichok.
"The Russian government has a clear case to answer. It must tell the truth about what happened to Mr Navalny," British foreign minister Dominic Raab said in a statement. "It is absolutely unacceptable that this banned chemical weapon has been used again, and once more we see violence directed against a leading Russian opposition figure."
Britain says Russia used Novichok to poison former spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter in the British city of Salisbury in 2018.
- READ MORE ON:
- Britain
- Russia
- Alexei Navalny
- Novichok
- Dominic Raab
- Sergei Skripal
- Germany
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
Kremlin: it is up to Russian doctors to say if Alexei Navalny can be moved
FACTBOX-Who is Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny?
UK-Israel's relationship is strong as ever: Dominic Raab
Kremlin says no reason for now to investigate Alexei Navalny's illness
Kremlin says no reason for now to investigate Alexei Navalny's illness