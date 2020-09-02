Polish deputy foreign minister says Navalny situation very worrying -PAP
The situation surrounding Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny is very worrying and there should be an international investigation, Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Marcin Przydacz told state-run news agency PAP on Wednesday. Navalny, who is in intensive care in a Berlin hospital, was poisoned with a Soviet-style Novichok nerve agent in an attempt to murder him, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday. "Poland's position is clear.
Navalny, who is in intensive care in a Berlin hospital, was poisoned with a Soviet-style Novichok nerve agent in an attempt to murder him, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday. "Poland's position is clear. We believe that an explanation of the case and punishment of the guilty is necessary. We call for an international investigation," PAP quoted Przydacz as saying.
