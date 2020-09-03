White House says Trump not encouraging illegal voting with North Carolina remarks

U.S. President Donald Trump was not encouraging unlawful behavior when he suggested in an interview that residents of North Carolina vote twice, once by mail and one in person, the White House said on Thursday.

"The president is not suggesting anyone do anything unlawful," White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany told Fox News Channel in an interview. "What he said very clearly there is make sure your vote is tabulated and if it is not then vote."