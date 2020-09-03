Left Menu
Development News Edition

China surreptitiously encircling Indian sub-continent from all directions: Sharad Pawar

Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar has said that the Chinese are surreptitiously encircling the Indian sub-continent from all directions and expressed his concern over China's presence in the South China Sea.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 03-09-2020 20:12 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 20:12 IST
China surreptitiously encircling Indian sub-continent from all directions: Sharad Pawar
Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar with defence experts, MPs at his residence. (Picture source: Twitter/Sharad Pawar). Image Credit: ANI

Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar has said that the Chinese are surreptitiously encircling the Indian sub-continent from all directions and expressed his concern over China's presence in the South China Sea. Pawar said that in the wake of the recent Indo-China border dispute, he had invited former Air Marshal Bhushan Gokhale, Former Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale along with former union minister Praful Patel, party MPs Supriya Sule, Vandana Chavan and Amol Kolhe to share their experiences related to this issue.

"I highlighted the fact that the Chinese are surreptitiously encircling the Indian sub-continent from all directions and also expressed my concern over their presence in the South China Sea," Pawar said in a tweet. Pawar, who is a former defence minister, said he shared the experiences of his visits to China in the early nineties and "expressed his concerns over a larger strategic and political thinking in China that aims to halt our economic growth".

"I hinted at the need to keep a close watch on affairs of Sri Lanka and Nepal and also the Chinese interventions in general," he said. Pawar said in another tweet that Vijay Gokhale explained the history of Indo-China relationship, especially the border disputes.

"He also shared his views on the current LAC face-off and skirmishes on the border in the last few months. Air Marshal Bhushan Gokhale emphasised that we must ponder on the new era of parallel warfares that include cyber, information, perception creations and the war on economic fronts," he said. The Indian Army had on the intervening night of August 29-30 thwarted an attempt by the Chinese Army to transgress into Indian areas near the southern bank of Pangong Tso near Chushul in Ladakh.

India and China are engaged in a standoff since April-May over the transgressions by the Chinese Army in multiple areas including Finger area, Galwan valley, Hot springs and Kongrung Nala. The talks between the two sides have been going on for the last three months including five Lieutenant general-level talks. (ANI)

TRENDING

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Will The Grand Tour premiere on Sept 4? Know more on Season 5’s airing

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

107 more test COVID-19 positive in Muzaffarnagar

As many as 107 new cases of COVID-19 infection were reported in Uttar Pradeshs Muzaffarnagar, taking the districts total number of active cases to 783, officials said on Thursday. The fresh cases include 28 inmates of the district jail, the...

India scaled up its COVID-19 facilities in record time; current situation demands a fresh mindset which is human-centric: PM Modi.

India scaled up its COVID-19 facilities in record time current situation demands a fresh mindset which is human-centric PM Modi....

Livspace raises USD 90 mn in funding round led by Kharis Capital, Venturi Partners

Bengaluru-based Livspace on Thursday said it has raised USD 90 million about Rs 660 crore in a funding round led by Swiss investment firm Kharis Capital and Venturi Partners. The series D round also saw participation from new investors incl...

IndiGo aiming to operate 100 pc of pre-COVID domestic flights by end of FY21, says its president

IndiGo is aiming to gradually expand its flight operations and reach the pre-COVID-19 full capacity by the end of 2020-21 financial year, its president Wolfgang Prock-Schauer said on Thursday, adding that passenger and corporate bookings ar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020