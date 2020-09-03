Left Menu
Development News Edition

Audit: Political mail delayed in Baltimore before primary

About 68,000 pieces of political mail were delayed for five days upon arriving at a Baltimore mail processing facility ahead of Maryland's June primary, according to a U.S. Postal Service audit.

PTI | Baltimore | Updated: 03-09-2020 20:52 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 20:39 IST
Audit: Political mail delayed in Baltimore before primary
Representative image Image Credit: coutts

About 68,000 pieces of political mail were delayed for five days upon arriving at a Baltimore mail processing facility ahead of Maryland's June primary, according to a U.S. Postal Service audit. The mail, described as campaign materials from a candidate, was sent May 12 and "sat unprocessed" for nearly a week before management discovered it, the audit's findings, published Monday, show.

Brooklyn, New York; Charleston, W.Va.; Indianapolis; Oklahoma City; Portland, Ore.; and Santa Clarita, Calif., were also included in the Postal Service inspector general's national audit. The audit specified political mail as "any mailpiece created by a registered political candidate, a campaign committee or a committee of a political party for political campaign purposes." Auditors found that no ballots were among the delayed mail in Baltimore, though 200 ballots were found untouched in Oklahoma City and several facilities did not properly verify that all political mail had been processed in the weeks before the primaries. The audit was intended to evaluate the Postal Service's readiness ahead of the November general election, the inspector general said in a statement Monday.

Postal Service leaders have faced criticism over delays and cutbacks just as millions of Americans prepare to vote by mail to avoid polling places during the coronavirus pandemic. The Postal Service has warned states, including Maryland, that it could not guarantee all ballots cast by mail would arrive in time to be counted, even if mailed by deadlines. Freda Sauter, a regional spokeswoman for the Postal Service, said in an email to The Baltimore Sun that the agency was committed to delivering election mail in a timely manner this fall.

TRENDING

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Will The Grand Tour premiere on Sept 4? Know more on Season 5’s airing

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

107 more test COVID-19 positive in Muzaffarnagar

As many as 107 new cases of COVID-19 infection were reported in Uttar Pradeshs Muzaffarnagar, taking the districts total number of active cases to 783, officials said on Thursday. The fresh cases include 28 inmates of the district jail, the...

India scaled up its COVID-19 facilities in record time; current situation demands a fresh mindset which is human-centric: PM Modi.

India scaled up its COVID-19 facilities in record time current situation demands a fresh mindset which is human-centric PM Modi....

Livspace raises USD 90 mn in funding round led by Kharis Capital, Venturi Partners

Bengaluru-based Livspace on Thursday said it has raised USD 90 million about Rs 660 crore in a funding round led by Swiss investment firm Kharis Capital and Venturi Partners. The series D round also saw participation from new investors incl...

IndiGo aiming to operate 100 pc of pre-COVID domestic flights by end of FY21, says its president

IndiGo is aiming to gradually expand its flight operations and reach the pre-COVID-19 full capacity by the end of 2020-21 financial year, its president Wolfgang Prock-Schauer said on Thursday, adding that passenger and corporate bookings ar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020