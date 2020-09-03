Three-day monsoon session of J'khand assembly from Sept 18 amid COVID pandemic

The brief three-day monsoon session of the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly will be convened from September 18, according to a notification issued on Thursday. The order for convening the session from September 18 to September 22 was issued after a nod from Governor Droupadi Murmu.

According to the notification, the house will begin the session on September 18 and after holidays on the next two days will sit again on September 21 and 22. Along with other government business, first supplementary budget will be introduced in the house on September 21, assembly sources said.

Jharkhand has a 82-member assembly, including one nominated member. Presently two elected seats are vacant.

The ruling JMM-Congress-RJD has a combined strength of 47 in the house. The BJP's strength has gone up to 26 after former chief minister Babulal Marandi returned to the saffron party and was named its leader in the house. It also has support of two AJSU MLAs.

The Speaker is, however, yet to recognise the merger of Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) legislative party with that of the BJP and also according Marandi the status of leader of the opposition. The monsoon session will be held in the backdrop of raging coronavirus pandemic in Jharkhand.