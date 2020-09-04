Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ahead of monsson session, Congress Parliament Coordination Group meets to discuss strategy

Ahead of the monsoon session, the newly formed coordination committee of Congress members of Parliament met on Thursday to discuss strategy.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-09-2020 05:53 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 05:53 IST
Ahead of monsson session, Congress Parliament Coordination Group meets to discuss strategy
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of the monsoon session, the newly formed coordination committee of Congress members of Parliament met on Thursday to discuss strategy. The group's meeting was chaired by Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Ghulam Nabi Azad.

According to sources, all 10 members of the Coordination Committee were present in the meeting and it has been decided that the issue of scrapping the question hour in the upcoming session will be raised in a strong manner as it is undemocratic, The committee also discussed taking up issues to be discussed in Parliament with like-minded parties to ensure better coordination in taking the government head-on, one of the leaders who was present in the meet told ANI.

It is the first time that the Congress has constituted a committee of 10 MPs, 5 each from the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. It was also decided that the party will raise the issue of rising COVID-19 cases around the country and economic distress in the country due to which crores of people have lost their jobs.

In the course of the meeting, Jairam Ramesh who is the convener of the committee informed that a report has been prepared by it which was handed over to Congress president Sonia Gandhi to take a final call about the party's stand on 11 Ordinances introduced by the Modi government. A meeting of the Parliament strategy group of Congress will also be called soon to give all agendas its final shape which will be chaired by Sonia Gandhi, who is a chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party, the source added.

The meeting was attended by Ghulam Nabi Azad, Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary, Anand Sharma, Ahmed Patel, KC Venugopal, Gaurav Gogoi, Koddikunil Suresh, Jairam Ramesh, Manickam Tagore and Ravneet Bittu. (ANI)

TRENDING

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Tata Power bags Rs 490 cr order for 2 Pinaka regiments

Scientists study if meteorite impacts help create life on Earth and beyond

Sweet Magnolias Season 2: Developer talks on twists & turns including unexpected surprises

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Late homers lead Mets to 10-inning win over Yanks

J.D. Davis hit the game-tying homer with one out in the ninth inning, and Pete Alonso hit a two-run homer leading off the 10th as the New York Mets rallied for a 9-7 victory over the visiting New York Yankees on Thursday in a makeup game at...

Grizzlies' Morant named NBA Rookie of Year

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant earned 99 of 100 first-place votes Thursday to take home NBA Rookie of the Year honors. The 21-year-old Morant, a Murray State product who was the No. 2 overall pick in last years draft, averaged 17.8 point...

In midst of pandemic, Mexicans resume searches for the disappeared

Using drones, shovels and picks, desperate Mexicans resumed searching for disappeared family members across remote parts of the country, restarting a torturous process that was largely halted when the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March.More tha...

Rays look to continue tear against Marlins

With the New York Yankees in their rear-view mirror, the first-place Tampa Bay Rays are set to renew their Citrus Series rivalry with the Miami Marlins this weekend. In taking two of three games in Yankee Stadium in a heated series between ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020