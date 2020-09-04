IPS officers' commitment to service will inspire youngsters to join police force: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday greeted the IPS officers of 2018 batch and said he was confident that their commitment towards service will inspire youngsters to join the police service. Shah's comments came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with the young officers, who are currently at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVPNPA) in Hyderabad, through video conference.

"My best wishes to all these young IPS officers on their Dikshant Parade. May they serve the nation with utmost dedication while ensuring its security & integrity. I am confident that their commitment towards service will inspire our youngsters to join the Indian Police Service," he tweeted. The home minister said the prime minister's inspiring speech will surely boost the morale of the young police officers and guide them on how to strengthen the police-public relations. In his interaction, Modi said the "humane" side of the police force in the country has come to fore during the coronavirus pandemic.