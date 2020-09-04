Left Menu
BJD MP Ramesh Chandra Majhi tests positive for COVID-19

Majhi, the Lok Sabha member from Nabrangpur, said he is in home isolation and his condition is stable. Tested Covid Positive. Besides, 17 MLAs have also tested positive for coronavirus infection. On Thursday, BJD MLA from Basudevpur in Bhadrak district Bishnubrata Routray said he was found to be positive for COVID-19.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 04-09-2020 17:24 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 17:08 IST
BJD MP Ramesh Chandra Majhi said on Friday that he has tested positive for COVID-19. Majhi, the Lok Sabha member from Nabrangpur, said he is in home isolation and his condition is stable.

Tested Covid Positive. Requesting all those who have got close contact with me to be cautious and isolate themselves, he said in a Facebook post. Majhi, also a former state minister, is the third parliamentarian from Odisha to be infected by the coronavirus.

Earlier, Bargarh's BJP MP Suresh Pujari and Bhadrak's BJD MP Manjulata Mandal were diagnosed with COVID-19. Besides, 17 MLAs have also tested positive for coronavirus infection.

On Thursday, BJD MLA from Basudevpur in Bhadrak district Bishnubrata Routray said he was found to be positive for COVID-19. Routray urged all those who came in contact with him to take strict precautions.

If anybody is found with even the smallest of symptoms, please consult a doctor as soon as possible, he said on Facebook. Among the infected MLAs are three ministers -- Textile and Handloom Minister Padmini Dian, Higher Education Minister Arun Kumar Sahoo and Labour Minister Susant Singh.

