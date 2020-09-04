Left Menu
Development News Edition

Arunachal election commission prepared to conduct panchayat polls: Official

The SEC was prepared to hold the polls, pending since May 2018, in March-April this year, but the coronavirus lockdown caused inordinate delay, he said. "Keeping in mind the suggestions of all stakeholders, including representatives of political parties, state government officials and medical professionals, it was decided to conduct the elections only after the COVID-19 situation improves," State Election Commissioner Hage Kojeen said.

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 04-09-2020 17:29 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 17:29 IST
Arunachal election commission prepared to conduct panchayat polls: Official

The Arunachal Pradesh State Election Commission is in readiness to conduct the long- pending panchayat polls and awaiting the state government's nod to go ahead, a senior official said on Friday. The SEC was prepared to hold the polls, pending since May 2018, in March-April this year, but the coronavirus lockdown caused inordinate delay, he said.

"Keeping in mind the suggestions of all stakeholders, including representatives of political parties, state government officials and medical professionals, it was decided to conduct the elections only after the COVID-19 situation improves," State Election Commissioner Hage Kojeen said. He said the SEC, in its recent internal meetings, has reviewed the pandemic scenario, and also taken into consideration the recent local civic body polls held in Mizoram.

"The SEC has come up with standard operating procedures in tune with the guidelines of the Election Commission of India for conducting panchayat polls in Arunachal Pradesh," Kojeen said. The proposed schedule for the polls has been put forth to the state government along with the COVID-19 SOPs, he said.

PTI CORR UPL RBT RBT.

TRENDING

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Tata Power bags Rs 490 cr order for 2 Pinaka regiments

Kenya: KUPPET Secretary-General Misori opposes Magoha's plan of reopening schools

Scientists study if meteorite impacts help create life on Earth and beyond

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Players motivated enough to perform well: RCB coach Katich

With the Indian Premier League IPL matches set to be played behind closed doors, Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB head coach Simon Katich said the empty stands will not hinder players performance and they are motivated enough to do well in t...

Prahlad Singh Patel virtually attends 5th BRICS Culture Ministers’ Meeting

Union Minister of State IC for Culture and Tourism Shri Prahlad Singh Patel virtually attended 5th BRICS Culture Ministers Meeting on September 3, 2020. The 5th BRICS Culture Ministers Meeting was held through video conference under the Cha...

Three offenders including most-wanted criminal arrested with illegal weapons in Haryana

Haryana Police have arrested three dreaded offenders, including a most-wanted criminal, carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 in Kaithal district. Police have also recovered six illegal pistols, 55 cartridges and a car from their possession.A Hary...

Iraq registers 5,036 new coronavirus cases in highest daily increase

Iraq registered its biggest daily increase in coronavirus infections on Friday with 5,036 cases to take its total to 252,075, the health ministry said.It reported 84 fatalities to take its coronavirus death toll to 7,359. The daily tally of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020