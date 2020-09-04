Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump denies report that he spoke disparagingly of U.S. war dead

"And if I have the honor of serving as the next commander in chief, I will ensure that our American heroes know that I will have their back and honor their sacrifice — always." As a presidential candidate, Trump made negative comments about now-deceased Republican Senator John McCain for having been captured during the Vietnam War.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-09-2020 19:50 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 19:41 IST
Trump denies report that he spoke disparagingly of U.S. war dead
US President Donald Trump. (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

President Donald Trump on Thursday strongly denied a magazine report saying he had called fallen U.S. military personnel buried in Europe "losers" and declined to visit an American cemetery during a trip to France because he thought it unimportant. The Atlantic magazine reported that Trump, a Republican running for re-election who has touted his record helping U.S. veterans, had referred to Marines buried in an American cemetery near Paris as "losers" and declined to visit in 2018 because of concern the rain that day would mess up his hair.

Trump on Thursday told reporters the story was false. "To think that I would make statements negative to our military and fallen heroes when nobody has done what I've done," for the U.S. armed forces, Trump said. "It's a total lie. ... It's a disgrace."

The president said he did not go to the cemetery because weather prevented a helicopter flight. The alternative, a long drive, would have meant going through very busy areas of Paris, and the Secret Service objected, he said. "The Secret Service told me, 'You can't do it.' I said, 'I have to do it. I want to be there.' They said, 'You can't do it,'" Trump said.

The Atlantic said in an emailed statement: "We stand behind our reporting." Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, who is leading Trump in national polls ahead of the Nov. 3 election, emphasized his own commitment to helping members of the military in a response to the report.

"If the revelations in today's Atlantic article are true, then they are yet another marker of how deeply President Trump and I disagree about the role of the President of the United States," Biden said in a statement released by his campaign. "And if I have the honor of serving as the next commander in chief, I will ensure that our American heroes know that I will have their back and honor their sacrifice — always."

As a presidential candidate, Trump made negative comments about now-deceased Republican Senator John McCain for having been captured during the Vietnam War. "He was a war hero because he was captured. I like people who weren't captured," Trump said in 2015 when he was running for the Republican presidential nomination.

Trump said on Thursday he disagreed with McCain but still respected him. "I was never a fan. I will admit that openly," Trump said. "I disagreed with John McCain. But I still respected him."

TRENDING

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Tata Power bags Rs 490 cr order for 2 Pinaka regiments

Kenya: KUPPET Secretary-General Misori opposes Magoha's plan of reopening schools

Song Hye-Kyo shares how she coped during her difficult times

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

New York police probing motorist who drove into Times Square protesters

New York City detectives are trying to determine whether a motorist who drove into a crowd of Black Lives Matter protesters in Times Square on Thursday night committed a crime, the citys police commissioner said. Video of the incident, shar...

Community in Hyderabad bags highest bid of Rs 30.30 lakh in Laddu auction, tea seller among bidders

A community in Hyderabad bagged the highest bid of Rs 30.30 lakh in a charity laddu auction in Telangana in which a tea seller was among the bidders. As part of the recently concluded festivities of Shree Ganesh Chathurthi - the Richmond Vi...

Sandalwood drug racket: actress Ragini Dwivedi arrested

The Central Crime Branch CCB of Bengaluru, which is probing the drug menace in the Kannada film industry, on Friday arrested film actress Ragini Dwivedi along with two more persons, police said. Ragini Dwivedi has been arrested and taken in...

Pay salaries to contract lecturers equal to that of govt employees: BJP's Vishnuvardhan Reddy writes letter to Andhra CM

Andhra Pradesh BJP Vice President Vishnuvardhan Reddy in a letter to Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy demanded that the contract lecturers should be paid salaries equal to that of the government employees and to pay exgratia of Rs 50 lakh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020