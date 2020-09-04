Left Menu
Development News Edition

Deal reached to fund U.S. government past month's end, Pence says

30, U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said on Friday, removing the threat of a near-term government shutdown. Pence told CNBC the agreement reached this week by the Republican administration would keep the government funded when the fiscal year runs out at the end of the month and clear the way to focus on another coronavirus relief bill.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-09-2020 20:31 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 20:23 IST
Deal reached to fund U.S. government past month's end, Pence says
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Trump administration has reached a deal with lawmakers in Congress to ensure the U.S. government is funded past Sept. 30, U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said on Friday, removing the threat of a near-term government shutdown.

Pence told CNBC the agreement reached this week by the Republican administration would keep the government funded when the fiscal year runs out at the end of the month and clear the way to focus on another coronavirus relief bill. A Democratic aide in the U.S. House of Representatives said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin agreed this week to keep any stopgap funding bill free of controversial items.

The aide said many details of the temporary spending bill had yet to be resolved, including the duration of the funding and a long list of special changes to current law requested by the White House. President Donald Trump would have to sign off on any deal. During some past funding fights, he has reversed course on legislation he had initially signaled to support.

Many federal government operations would have to be suspended on Oct. 1 if Congress and the White House failed to reach a deal by then for at least part of the new fiscal year. There had been talk of merging a funding bill with a further round of pandemic-related economic relief, but Pence's remarks suggested the two issues would be handled separately.

TRENDING

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Tata Power bags Rs 490 cr order for 2 Pinaka regiments

Kenya: KUPPET Secretary-General Misori opposes Magoha's plan of reopening schools

Song Hye-Kyo shares how she coped during her difficult times

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Trump wins backing of largest U.S. police union as he touts 'law and order'

The United States largest police union on Friday endorsed President Donald Trumps re-election bid, boosting the Republicans message that he is the candidate of law and order amid U.S. protests against police brutality and racial injustice. ...

Pandemic pushes Colombians to commute by bicycle

Luis Fernando Muete used to go to work on his citys crowded bus system. But hes been using his bicycle much more frequently since the pandemic began. It saves the gardener long waits at a bus station in a poor neighborhood on the outskirts ...

'Commercial vehicle industry may take 1-2 years to get back to 2018-19 sales volume level'

The commercial vehicle industry, which is facing challenging times, is expected to take at least 1-2 years to get back to the 2018-19 sales volume level when the industry crossed the one million sales mark, a top industry official said on F...

BJP condemns Sena protests against Kangana

The BJP on Friday condemned ShivSena protests against actor Kangana Ranaut even as the formerdistanced itself from her remarks likening Mumbai to PoK andstating that she feared the metropolis police more than themafiaThe womens wing of the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020